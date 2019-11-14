Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s office, however, tweeted that there were about five people injured.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location. The Santa Clarita sheriff’s office tweeted that residents near the high school should lock their doors and stay inside.

“We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads,” the sheriff’s office tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern time.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

People were lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting. KTTV-TV via AP

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

An emergency alert on the school’s website says,“There is an incident at Saugus - as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise.”

Meanwhile, White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Trump is monitoring the reports.

Deere said in a statement that those in the area are encouraged “to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”