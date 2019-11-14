BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana police officer who crashed a speeding sports car while off duty will face no criminal charges in the death of a child.
Prosecutors cleared Christopher Manuel of negligent homicide, even though investigators say he was driving an orange Corvette at 94 miles per hour before crashing into an SUV, killing a child and injuring others in 2017.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney said Tuesday that his office didn’t bring charges because the child’s mother also contributed to the death, by putting the infant in a child seat that wasn’t properly secured in the SUV.
The Advocate reports that investigators determined Manuel was going twice the speed limit, and that while both Manuel and SUV driver had green lights, Manuel’s speed made it impossible for the SUV to yield.
Prosecutors also considered a negligent homicide charge against Brittany Stephens, whose child was killed, because they said she had placed the child in an unrestrained car seat atop the SUV’s center console.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office decided not to charge either driver because prosecutors “couldn’t really determine” who was responsible “based on the facts of the case and what the law requires.”
Manuel still works as a Baton Rouge Police officer, assigned to desk duty. He’s awaiting a resolution in the department’s internal affairs process.
