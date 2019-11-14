BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana police officer who crashed a speeding sports car while off duty will face no criminal charges in the death of a child.

Prosecutors cleared Christopher Manuel of negligent homicide, even though investigators say he was driving an orange Corvette at 94 miles per hour before crashing into an SUV, killing a child and injuring others in 2017.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney said Tuesday that his office didn’t bring charges because the child’s mother also contributed to the death, by putting the infant in a child seat that wasn’t properly secured in the SUV.