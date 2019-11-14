SEATTLE — Scientists are looking for 10,000 pet dogs for the largest-ever study of aging in canines. They hope old dogs can teach us new tricks, or even shed light on human longevity.

The project launched Thursday will collect a pile of pooch data. And a small group will test a pill that could slow the aging process. Owners can nominate their pets by visiting the Dog Aging Project website.

Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine are organizing the effort with a veterinarian from Texas A&M University. They say that what we learn about how dogs age could lead to advances for human health.