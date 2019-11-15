WASHINGTON — The impeachment committees met Friday in a closed session with David Holmes, a staff member at the US embassy in Kyiv, about this week’s revelation that Trump on July 26 asked envoy Gordon Sondland about the status of “investigations” he sought from Ukraine.

While Holmes testified behind closed doors, Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters outside that “everything he says will confirm that what ambassador Taylor said was true.”

Earlier this week, top US envoy to Ukraine William Taylor testified in public that his aide — later identified by an official as Holmes — overheard Trump asking US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “the investigations” when the ambassador used his cell phone to call the president.