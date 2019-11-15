WASHINGTON — The impeachment committees met Friday in a closed session with David Holmes, a staff member at the US embassy in Kyiv, about this week’s revelation that Trump on July 26 asked envoy Gordon Sondland about the status of “investigations” he sought from Ukraine.
While Holmes testified behind closed doors, Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters outside that “everything he says will confirm that what ambassador Taylor said was true.”
Earlier this week, top US envoy to Ukraine William Taylor testified in public that his aide — later identified by an official as Holmes — overheard Trump asking US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about “the investigations” when the ambassador used his cell phone to call the president.
Lieu said Holmes “has some specific quotes that leave no doubt of what the president of the United States was thinking” when he said “investigations.” He meant investigations of Joe Biden and the 2016 election, Lieu said.
Lieu also criticized the State Department should release notes taken by embassy officials. “If any of those notes exonerated the president, we would have them right now,” he said.
North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows, a Republican on the Oversight Committee, questioned whether someone overhearing a phone call can really have firsthand knowledge.
“We know it’s not a firsthand account because this witness, to my knowledge, has never talked to the president. That would be firsthand,” Meadows said. “Overhearing a phone call of someone else can be very dangerous if you try to draw too many conclusions from it.”