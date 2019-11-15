Already, the feud has led to several legal skirmishes, a divided automotive industry and uncertainty in the nation’s car market.

The suit, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, marks the latest round in an escalating fight between the White House and California officials over how quickly the nation’s auto fleet must increase its fuel-efficiency.

California and 23 other states, including Massachusetts, sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, asking a federal court to block the Trump administration from stripping the nation’s most populous state of its longstanding authority to set strict fuel-efficiency standards on cars and trucks within its borders.

In mid-September, the Trump administration acted to revoke California’s decades-old ability to set air pollution standards for cars, pickup trucks and SUVs that go beyond those required by the federal government. California’s authority to set such standards dates back to the Clean Air Act of 1970.

Asked about the lawsuit Friday, EPA spokeswoman Molly Block said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. But she said the administration had the right to push ahead with its revised mileage standards.

‘‘This action will help ensure that there will be one, and only one, set of national fuel economy and greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles,’’ Block added.

Within days, California and 22 other states, along with several cities, filed a federal lawsuit against the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That suit argued that the efforts to preempt California from setting more ambitious emissions standards ‘‘exceeds NHTSA’s authority, contravenes Congressional intent, and is arbitrary and capricious, and because NHTSA has failed to conduct the analysis required under the National Environmental Policy Act.’’

The latest filing includes a petition asking the court to review NHTSA’s effort to preempt California’s right to set tailpipe emission standards. The attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia joined California in filing suit, along with the cities of Los Angeles and New York.