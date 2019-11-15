WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A whitetail went retail for a bit this week when it entered a Walmart store in Ohio.
Patrons in Wooster in northeastern Ohio say the deer was kicking shelves as it walked through the store Wednesday afternoon.
Bert and Dawn Moore encountered the deer after stopping in for a few things for dinner. Bert Moore told the Wooster Daily Record he feared the doe was in danger of hurting itself or others.
Moore says he grabbed the deer when it grew tired after slipping on the floor and then lay on it to keep it still.
He, another shopper and store employees helped the animal get out. It disappeared into a field.
A deer just ran into Walmart... Ohio is truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/W01w1lwVQa— Glo (@GloriaSouter) November 14, 2019
OH DEER! This poor guy didn't know what he was getting into when he stepped inside the Wooster Walmart! Tonight we're talking to one of the customers who helped tackle this deer and then helped safely carry it outside. pic.twitter.com/ty3IHNvp49— Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) November 14, 2019
A deer walks into a store.— Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) November 15, 2019
It sounds like the start of a bad joke, right?
But, Bert Moore says he saw this deer walk right into the Walmart in Wooster on Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HOHqguDegg