Marie Yovanovitch’s account was, instead, deeply personal, colored with outrage over having been “knee-capped” by lies and her abrupt recall from a country about whose fate she cared deeply. After a “smear campaign” she said involved President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and was amplified by cable news hosts and the president’s oldest son, Donald Jr., she was directed in April to come back to Washington on the next plane because she no longer had the confidence of the president.

This was no staid, bureaucratic tale told by a distant and removed narrator.

“I remain disappointed that the [State] Department’s leadership and others have declined to acknowledge that the attacks against me and others are dangerously wrong,” Yovanovitch said.

‘Very intimidating’

Yovanovitch left no doubt that she interpreted some of Trump’s cryptic comments about her — “she’s going to go through some things,” among them — in the most chilling way.

“It didn’t sound good,” she said. “It sounded like a threat.”

The effect of the president’s comments, she said, “is very intimidating” and not just for her but for others who might be inclined to publicly attack corruption.

To which Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, responded: “Well, I want to let you know, ambassador, that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”

Trump smears the witness

He would be too busy to watch, said the White House. He’d tune into an opening statement delivered by the top Republican on the panel, but spend the rest of the day “working hard for the American people,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Instead, Trump responded to the hearing in real time, castigating Yovanovitch by tweet as she testified about her poor treatment by Trump and his administration.

Schiff read Trump’s tweet to Yovanovitch and suggested it was part of a campaign of “witness intimidation.”

Yovanovitch described the president’s attacks as “very intimidating.”

‘Were you involved?’

Republicans avoided impugning her character. They mostly steered clear, too, of challenging her decades-long career in diplomacy.

Instead, the questioning from Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, and Steve Castor, the GOP chief investigative counsel, appeared aimed at blunting the impact of her testimony by getting her to concede the key events and discussions she was not part of — including the fact that she had not spoken to Trump for all of 2019.

“Were you involved,” Nunes asked at one point, “in the July 25th phone call between Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky or in the preparations for it?” “No, I was not,” Yovanovitch replied.

