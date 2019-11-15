That stay application followed a petition Thursday in a separate case in which prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking eight years of Trump’s business and personal tax returns. The prosecutors in that case had agreed not to seek immediate release of the records in exchange for a prompt request for Supreme Court review.

WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to shield his financial records from disclosure to investigators for the second time in two days. His latest request asked the court to temporarily block the release of records held by his accounting firm to a House committee while the justices consider whether to hear his appeal in the case.

Advertisement

There is no such agreement in the case arising from the House subpoena. If the justices do not grant a stay, the accounting firm, Mazars USA, has indicated that it will comply with the subpoena. If the justices do grant a stay, they may act on the requests for review in the two cases at the same time.

The new case started after the House Oversight and Reform Committee learned that Trump’s ethics disclosure forms did not list a debt for hush-money payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump and his company reimbursed the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. The president has denied the relationship.

Trump’s lawyers went to court to try to block the subpoena. They argued that the committee was powerless to obtain his records because it had no legislative need for them. They said the panel was engaged in an improper criminal inquiry and was not seeking information to help it enact legislation.

Lawyers for the committee responded that the records were needed for multiple, proper reasons, and that courts should not second-guess congressional decision-making.

Advertisement

In October, a divided three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to block the subpoena.