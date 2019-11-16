Pete Buttigieg has surged into the lead in Iowa, surpassing Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren by a large margin in the state that holds the first presidential nominating contest, according to an influential poll released Saturday.

Buttigieg has the support of 25 percent of likely participants in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, up 16 percentage points from September, the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll showed. Warren, Biden and Bernie Sanders were in a statistical tie for second place. Warren had 16 percent, down 6 points from September. Biden and Sanders came in at 15 percent.

Amy Klobuchar polled at 6 percent, while Cory Booker and Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang polled at 3 percent. All other candidates polled at 1 percent or less.