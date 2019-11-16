Democrats leading the proceedings hope that the budget official, Mark Sandy, can at least offer a glimpse into deliberations at the Office of Management and Budget over carrying out the order.

Why precisely Trump withheld the congressionally allocated funding in mid-July as he pressed Ukraine for politically beneficial investigations and what his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, told the agency about the decision remain central unanswered questions in the inquiry.

WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators met for a rare weekend session on Saturday to privately question a senior official from the White House budget office about President Trump’s decision this summer to freeze $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

Other witnesses with significant roles in American diplomacy toward Ukraine, including some working closely with Trump, have already testified that the aid was delayed as part of a broad campaign meant to extract a public commitment from Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals.

Democrats have marshaled that testimony to begin arguing that Trump may have committed bribery to get what he wanted from Ukraine. But they have yet to hear from a witness who can speak directly to the president’s order and stated rationale.

Sandy testified after the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed him Saturday morning, a day after the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, described in stark and personal terms how the president and his allies sought to undermine her and push her out of her job. The budget office had directed him not to appear, according to an official working on the inquiry.

Trump continued his scorched-earth defense on Saturday, denouncing those involved in the proceedings. In one tweet, he misspelled the name of the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the inquiry, Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, to what sounds like a vulgarity, claiming the stock markets would collapse if he were impeached. And the president, attributing a quotation to the conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, suggested that nonpartisan diplomats who have testified were aggrieved members of the Washington “Swamp” merely trying to exact their revenge.

“It is paramountly obvious watching this, these people have to go,” Limbaugh said, according to the president. On Friday, Trump targeted Yovanovitch on Twitter as she was testifying, prompting heavy criticism, including from Democrats who accused him of witness intimidation.

Sandy is the first budget official to speak with impeachment investigators, in defiance of a Trump administration directive not to cooperate.

At least three higher-profile Trump administration officials connected to the budget office have defied investigators: Russell T. Vought, the agency’s acting director; Michael Duffey, who helped carry out Trump’s directive to freeze the aid; and Mulvaney, who retains the title of budget director.

Sandy is the deputy associate director of the budget office’s national security division who once served as the agency’s acting director. Unlike others from his agency who have refused to show up, he is a career official, not a political appointee of Trump’s. Records in the possession of House investigators indicate that Sandy signed paperwork on July 25 enforcing the hold, but that Duffey, a political appointee, signed such paperwork going forward.

Ahead of Sandy’s testimony, a senior Trump administration official complained that Democrats were “threatening” career officials with subpoenas and depositions without granting the agencies they work for the right to send a lawyer to take part. The official added that Democrats would be “sorely disappointed” when they could not substantiate “their latest false narrative.”

Congress allocated the security assistance funds on a bipartisan basis this year to help Ukraine in its continuing military conflict with Russia. The decision by Trump to hold up the money indefinitely in July alarmed officials across the government, including at the Defense and State Departments, where the aid is viewed as vital not just to Ukraine’s national security but also to that of the United States.

A Defense Department official has already testified that she and others involved in Ukraine policy raised concerns about whether the hold would present legal problems if it was not reversed. Other witnesses have described how the president’s most senior advisers, including the secretaries of state and defense, pushed him to unfreeze the aid in August.

The deposition of Sandy came after investigators worked late Friday night interviewing David Holmes, an official from the United States Embassy in Kyiv, who described a call he overheard in July in which Trump asked his ambassador to the European Union whether the Ukrainian president had committed to an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden that Trump had personally pressed him to conduct a day earlier.

As of Saturday morning, House Democrats, who control the inquiry, had not scheduled any additional private witness interviews. But there will be three days of public hearings in the coming week, featuring some of the biggest names ensnared in the inquiry.