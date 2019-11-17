In Louisiana, Trump had wagered significant political capital to try to lift Eddie Rispone, a businessman who ran against Edwards in large part by embracing the president and his agenda. Trump campaigned for Rispone twice in the final two weeks of the race, warning Louisiana voters that a loss would reflect poorly on his presidency — the same appeal he made in Kentucky earlier this month to try to help Governor Matt Bevin, who ultimately lost.

It was the second blow at the ballot box for Trump this month in a Republican-leaning state, following the Democratic victory in the Kentucky governor’s race, where the president also campaigned for the GOP candidate.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, narrowly won reelection Saturday, overcoming the intervention of President Trump, who visited the state multiple times in an effort to help Edwards’s Republican challenger and demonstrate his own clout.

Of the three governor’s races this year, all in deep red states, Republicans won only one, in Mississippi. Republicans also lost control of both chambers of the state legislature in Virginia, where many Democratic candidates were sharply critical of Trump.

Advertisement

The victory was a deeply personal one for Edwards, a conservative Democrat in a state and region where his party can often be a disqualifier in statewide races. He campaigned on his accomplishments in office, like balancing the budget, increasing education spending, and expanding Medicaid. He also highlighted his conservative stances on abortion and guns and showcased his background as a West Point graduate and son of a sheriff, to appeal to right-leaning voters.

In his victory speech, Edwards said, “Our shared love for Louisiana is always more important than the partisan differences that sometimes divide us. And as for the president: God bless his heart.”

Advertisement

Before the election, Rispone, a construction magnate from Baton Rouge, had never before run for political office. He vaulted ahead after more prominent Republicans decided against running and became competitive against the governor after cloaking himself in Trump’s popularity.

The results indicated that many voters here were happy with the incumbent.

And on a night when the attention of many Louisianans was split between the election and the football game between top-ranked Louisiana State and the University of Mississippi, Edwards ventured an explanation for why voters were comfortable reelecting him.

“It is an easier state to govern when the Saints and LSU are winning,” he said in an interview. “People are just in a better mood.”

Edwards received 51 percent of the vote, beating Rispone by some 40,000 votes. Rispone conceded the race, telling his supporters, “I am disappointed, to be honest.”

“We have nothing to be ashamed of,” he added. “We had more than 700,000 people in Louisiana want something better and want something different.”

Edwards’s supporters, packed into a hotel ballroom in Baton Rouge, roared as they watched his vote total eclipse Rispone’s, chanting “JBE!” and “four more years!” And before Edwards addressed his supporters, a Roman Catholic priest led a prayer: “Sustain our governor, oh Lord.”

“How sweet it is!” Edwards told the crowd. “You didn’t just vote for me. You voted for four more years of putting Louisiana first. You may have heard me say this once or twice that God will order our steps, but we have to move our feet, and you moved your feet — to the polls.”

Advertisement

Republicans succeeded during the state’s all-party jungle primary last month in forcing Edwards into a runoff against Rispone, who came in second. The race then narrowed to a virtual dead heat, as Rispone closed the gap with a flood of support from Republicans, who poured millions of dollars into the campaign and brought in prominent figures, including, most notably, the president and Vice President Mike Pence.

In a rally last week, Trump acknowledged the stakes, saying, “You’ve got to give me a big win, OK?” For Trump, the importance of the outcome grew considerably when Bevin conceded his race, which also hinged on whether he could depend on the president’s clout to win.

Trump carried Louisiana by 20 percentage points in 2016, but his investment in the governor’s race was still regarded as an unusual expenditure of his political capital in a state that is unlikely to be competitive in the presidential election next year.

Edwards and Rispone entered the runoff after the state’s nonpartisan primary in October, where Edwards came up shy of the 50 percent threshold needed to assure his reelection, receiving 46 percent of the vote. Rispone, with 27 percent, came in second place by edging past Republican congressman Ralph Abraham.

Throughout the campaign, Edwards, a rare Democrat holding statewide office in the South, shined a spotlight on his conservative bona fides, like his support for a state law barring abortion after the pulsing of what becomes the fetus’s heart can be detected. He also campaigned on his role in closing a $2 billion deficit he inherited from his Republican predecessor, Bobby Jindal, and has argued that Rispone, by pursuing aggressive tax cuts, would put Louisiana back in the same place.

Advertisement

And he distanced himself from national Democrats. One of his most influential megawatt backers has not been anyone from Washington but instead Ed Orgeron, Louisiana State University’s football coach. (“I know the state of Louisiana believes in him just like a championship quarterback,” the coach said at a fund-raiser in April.)

Edwards has steadily refused to criticize Trump and indeed has seized every opportunity he could to visit the White House to burnish his image with conservatives. Yet he had no reservations about slamming Rispone for clinging to the president’s coattails.

“If he had a message that resonated with Louisiana voters, that was about Louisiana, he wouldn’t need to try to nationalize the race,” Edwards told reporters at a campaign stop in New Orleans last week. “He’s an uninspiring candidate who doesn’t know very much about how state government works.”

Still, Rispone, who founded with his brother an industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance company in Baton Rouge, considered his neophyte status as a benefit rather than a deficiency, casting himself as a Trump-like candidate for Louisiana, putting his business experience to use for the state.