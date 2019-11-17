SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday evening to remember two students shot and killed by a classmate at his Southern California high school as investigators try to determine what prompted the deadly attack that left three other teens wounded.

Saugus High School will remain closed until Dec. 2 but counselors will be available to help students cope with their grief, said school district officials in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Detectives were searching for a motive for the killings carried out by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow on Thursday, his 16th birthday. The teen pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and shot five students at random before shooting himself in the head. He died the next day.