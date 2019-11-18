The arrest followed years of investigations, beginning in 2016, that looked into allegations of wrongdoing in and around Tyler’s administration.

Chris Bavender, an FBI spokeswoman, confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying that “an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody.” She directed further questions to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, which said that the matter was under seal.

FBI agents arrested the mayor of Muncie, Ind., at his home Monday, bringing to a head a multiyear federal investigation of corruption allegations that have engulfed his administration.

In 2017, FBI investigators searched the city’s offices. In January of this year, the city’s former building commissioner, Craig Nichols, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. And in July, Muncie’s sanitary district administrator, Debra Grigsby, was indicted on charges of wire fraud and other crimes, accused of using her authority to steer public projects to companies in exchange for kickbacks.

In January, Tyler, a Democrat, announced that he would not seek reelection for a third term. His term ends Dec. 31.

“At 76 years old, I’m at a place in my life where I want to spend more quality time with my wife, my children, and my grandchildren,” Tyler said at the time, according to The Star Press, a newspaper in Muncie.

Asked if the FBI investigation in the city had any influence on his decision not to run again, he said, “none whatsoever,” according to the paper.

City officials said Monday that they were “surprised” and did not know why Tyler had been arrested.

“I was shocked myself,” Councilman Doug Marshall said. “You always hear the rumors, but I never expected the mayor to get arrested.”

Councilman Jerry Dishman also expressed shock at the mayor’s arrest. Both officials said council members would meet soon to discuss a way forward. “We will do what needs to be done,” Marshall said.

Sarah Beach, the city’s personnel director and information coordinator, described her reaction as “utter disbelief,” adding, “It’s a sad day.” She said she had worked with Tyler for eight years. “Personally, I have a high regard for him,” she said.

She added that it was difficult for her to make any further comment until more details were released. “We are just here doing our job and trying to keep the city moving and awaiting to get more information,” she said.

Tyler grew up in Muncie, a city of about 68,500 residents in east-central Indiana, roughly 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He graduated from Muncie Central High School and was a line captain for the Muncie Fire Department before retiring after 42 years of service.

He became mayor in 2012 after serving as a state representative for six years.

During his time as mayor, he reopened two fire stations, restarted summer programs in the city parks, and repaved more than 179 roads, according to his office’s website. He also endorsed programs supporting people with autism and developmental disabilities.

He is set to be succeeded as mayor by Dan Ridenour, a Republican who was elected this month. Ridenour reacted to the news of the arrest by looking to the future.

“Today, we have learned of another arrest by the FBI in their ongoing investigation of Muncie city government,” Ridenour said in a statement Monday. “While this has become a pattern in our community of late, I am pleased that two weeks ago voters overwhelmingly supported turning the page for a new day in Muncie.”