DETROIT — More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were killed last year in US traffic crashes, and a highway safety group says states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says in a report released Monday that more than 400 of the 803 people who died would have survived if they were belted.

The association put out a report in 2015 drawing attention to rear seat-belt use. But it said that since then, only two more states have enacted rear seat-belt laws.