Mark Brown, a store manager at the Subway inside the Walmart, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, said the shooting happened outside the Walmart’s front door.

The Duncan Police Department wrote on Facebook that a man and a woman inside a car and a man outside of the car were killed in the episode. A handgun was found at the scene.

Three people were shot and killed outside of a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., on Monday morning, police said.

Inside the store, there were “a lot of tears,” he said, “but for the most part everybody looks fine.”

The local police, sheriff’s deputies, and the state highway patrol were on the scene, he said. It was unclear what had precipitated the shooting, which occurred at about 10 a.m.

The television station 7News reported that the gunman shot the two people in the car and an armed civilian pointed a gun at the gunman, who then shot himself.

Family members told the television station Fox 25 that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife.

Local schools were temporarily placed on lockdown, Duncan Public Schools said on Facebook.

A Walmart employee directed inquiries to the store’s corporate communications office. Tara Aston, a company spokeswoman, said that no employees were injured and referred other questions to law enforcement officials.

“This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation,” she said.

The store remained open Monday.

According to a local newspaper, The Duncan Banner, the district attorney, Jason Hicks, was on the scene and confirmed that the situation had been contained.

On Facebook, the Duncan city manager, Kimberly Meek, said that officials “do not believe there is an additional threat to the community.”

“Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and with our law enforcement community as they investigate,” she added.