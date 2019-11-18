Their websites were among the sources cited by Stephen Miller, the White House aide who is the driving force behind President Trump’s immigration policies, in e-mails and conversations with conservative allies at Breitbart News when he was a young Senate aide. A cache of those e-mails, obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, provides new insight into the ideas that have shaped Miller’s thinking and suggest he has maintained deeper intellectual ties to the world of white nationalism than previously known.

Jared Taylor, editor of the white nationalist magazine American Renaissance, is a self-described “white advocate” who has written that “newcomers are not the needy; they are the greedy.”

WASHINGTON — Peter Brimelow, founder of the anti-immigration website VDARE, believes that diversity has weakened the United States, and that the increase in Spanish speakers is a “ferocious attack on the living standards of the American working class.”

“The heart of where these guys differ from neoconservatives and Republican orthodoxy is basically: ‘What is the American nation and what is the nature of American nationhood?’ ” Lawrence Rosenthal, the chair and lead researcher at the Berkeley Center for Right-Wing Studies at the University of California, said in an interview.

“It’s not based on ‘We hold these truths to be self evident.’ It’s based on ‘What were the color of the people who wrote those words?’”

The law center has labeled VDARE a “hate website” for its ties to white nationalists and publication of race-based science, and the Anti-Defamation League calls American Renaissance a “white supremacist journal.” Both sites approvingly cite Calvin Coolidge’s support for a 1924 law that excluded immigrants from southern and Eastern Europe, and praise “The Camp of the Saints,” a 1973 French novel that popularizes the idea that Western civilization will fall at the hands of immigrants.

Miller had no comment on the e-mails. The White House, which has publicly denounced “bigotry” on Miller’s behalf and equated the law center’s report to libel, did not respond to a request for comment.

But Katie McHugh — the former Breitbart editor who leaked the messages, which were among a small handful of some 900 e-mails sent from March 2015 to June 2016 — said in an interview last week that “it’s easy to draw a clear line from the white supremacist websites where he is getting his ideas to current immigration policy.”

McHugh was fired in 2017 for writing anti-Muslim Twitter posts. She has since renounced white nationalist viewpoints and shared her e-mails with the Southern Poverty Law Center to “make amends,” said Michael Hayden of the law center in an interview.

Cas Mudde, a political scientist at the University of Georgia who studies right-wing movements, said in an e-mail that “both VDARE and American Renaissance are white nationalist organizations, who provide a pseudo-intellectual veneer to classic racism.”

Miller’s familiarity with white nationalist thinking predated his job as a staff aide to Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama. As a college student at Duke University, he worked with a fellow student, white nationalist Richard Spencer, to arrange for Brimelow to speak on campus.

The e-mails show a continued interest after his arrival in Washington. In the e-mails to Breitbart, a topic Miller referred to more than once was the Coolidge-era immigration law, which ushered in 40 years of lowered immigration levels with discriminatory quotas aimed at southern and Eastern Europeans, whom critics at the time attacked as nonwhite.

On Aug. 4, 2015, Miller sent an e-mail supporting the idea of a complete ban on immigration “like Coolidge did,” an apparent reference to the 1924 law. As a result of those new “national origin quotas,” immigration fell by half and the arrival of Italians and Poles fell by 90 percent. Sessions, Miller’s boss at the time, was known for publicly praising Coolidge’s policies because he believed they had bolstered American wages.

The 1924 law endorsed by Coolidge is widely seen today as a symbol of bigotry and was heavily influenced by the eugenics movement.

Coolidge “embraced the so-called scientific argument that Italians and Eastern Europeans were genetically inferior,” said Daniel Okrent, whose book “The Guarded Gate” is a history of the 1924 law. The law was disturbing, he said, not only because of the theories behind it but also because it prevented hundreds of thousands of would-be migrants from escaping the Nazis.

“Those people could have lived if they hadn’t locked the door,” Okrent said.