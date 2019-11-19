■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story in Tuesday’s business section about whether Davis Square can remain quirky incorrectly referred to the location of the Museum of Bad Art. It has left its longtime space in the basement of the Somerville Theatre, and its leaders are looking for a new location in the Boston area. The Globe regrets the error.

