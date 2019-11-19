Democrats are investigating whether to impeach Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Democrat Joe Biden at the same time that Trump was withholding US military aid that the country needed to resist Russian aggression.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, were the first of nine witnesses expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as the probe accelerates.

Here’s what you missed so far Tuesday:

Vindman, Williams both listened to key phone call — and had qualms

Both Vindman and Williams said they had concerns about a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is a key touchstone in the impeachment investigation.

A rough transcript of the call shows Trump asking Zelensky to “do us a favor” by investigating Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

“I was concerned by the call. What I heard was inappropriate,” Vindman said. “It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government to investigate a US citizen and a political opponent.”

He said he reported his concerns about the phone call “out of a sense of duty.”

“I privately reported my concerns in official channels to the proper authority in the chain of command.” He said he “never thought he would be sitting here testifying in front of this committee.”

Williams said the July 25 call was “unusual” because “it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.”

Nunes slams the media

US Representative Devin Nunes, the GOP ranking member, lashed out at the mainstream media in his opening statement, using one of President Trump’s favorite phrases, “fake news.”

Addressing a “few brief words to the American people at home,” Nunes said the mainstream media were “puppets of the Democratic party” and, in what sounded like an endorsement of the conservative media that has been staunchly loyal to Trump, said millions of Americans were turning to other outlets.

“Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it, and if the mainstream press won’t give it to them straight, they’ll go elsewhere to find it, which is exactly what the American people are doing,” he said.

In other parts of his opening remarks, Nunes offered no criticisms of the witnesses appearing Tuesday. Instead, he sought to raise suspicions about the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the entire Ukraine scandal but whose account has been corroborated by multiple public witnesses; to push the debunked theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election; and to raise questions about the hiring of Biden’s son, Hunter, for the board of a Ukrainian company.

Vindman also had concerns about a July 10 meeting

Vindman described a July 10 meeting at the White House that is another key moment in the impeachment investigation.

Vindman said he heard Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, ask a top Ukrainian official for investigations as a condition for Zelensky to get a coveted White House visit.

“As I recall, he referred to specific investigations that Ukraine would have to deliver in order to get the White House meeting,” he said.

He said John Bolton, who was at the time President Trump’s national security adviser, cut the meeting short. He “very abruptly ended the meeting,” but Sondland continued the meeting in another room, Vindman said.

Vindman says he told Sondland that the request for investigations was inappropriate and had nothing to do with national security policy.

Sondland has been described by other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry as a key figure in an “irregular channel” that was conducting diplomacy with Ukraine, separate from normal channels.

Vindman invokes his father

Both Vindman and Williams were calm, collected and generally likable witnesses. Vindman got most of the screen time as of midday.

The Iraq War veteran, whose uniform bore a host of medals, gave a moving tribute — and to American democracy — as he made his opening statement, assuring his immigrant father he would not be harmed for testifying.

Vindman contrasted the public impeachment hearings, where government officials are testifying openly against President Trump, with authoritarian governments around the world where dissent is not tolerated.

“My simple act of appearing here today, just like the courage of my colleagues who have also truthfully testified before this Committee, would not be tolerated in many places around the world,” Vindman said, noting that in Russia, “offering public testimony involving the President would surely cost me my life.”

He also spoke directly to his father, who fled the Soviet Union when Vindman was a young child, and said that his ability to speak out was protected in the United States.

“Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Vindman reveals he was offered Ukraine post

Vindman revealed he was offered the post of Ukraine’s defense minister three times but rejected the suggestion.

Vindman said he was made the offer while attending the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of the official U.S. delegation.

Vindman says ‘‘I immediately dismissed these offers.” He says two American officials witnessed the exchange with a top adviser to Zelensky, and that he notified his chain of command and counterintelligence officials about the offer upon returning to the U.S.

Schiff steps in to prevent possible whistleblower outing

Vindman declined to tell lawmakers who in the intelligence community he may have spoken to after he listened in to the July call.



In response to questions from Nunes, Vindman testified he would not answer on the advice of his lawyer and the recommendation by the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff said Nunes’ questioning was an attempt to out a whistleblower who first revealed the essence of the call and whose formal complaint triggered the impeachment probe. The whistleblower based the complaint on conversations with people who were familiar with the call.

Schiff said, “I want to make sure there’s no effort to out the whistleblower. ... These proceedings will not be used to out the whistleblower.”

White House reacts in real time

The White House reacted in real time Tuesday.

It sent out five “rapid response” e-mails to reporters before the witnesses were even sworn in, and the notes continued throughout the proceedings. The messages at once sought to defend Trump and undermine the credibility of the witnesses.

“The President of the United States determines American foreign policy – not unelected bureaucrats,” said one e-mail. “It’s the job of bureaucrats to implement that agenda set by the President – not leak and undermine him at every turn.”

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.