Hours later, two more witnesses — another former White House national security official and a former top American diplomat — charted a more careful course but said under oath that the president’s requests on a July 25 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine were not in line with US national security goals.

WASHINGTON — Two White House national security officials testified before the House’s impeachment inquiry Tuesday that President Trump’s request to Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic rivals was inappropriate, and one of them said it validated his “worst fear” that American policy toward that country would veer off course.

Advertisement

The new accounts came as the House Intelligence Committee opened a packed week of testimony, with nine witnesses scheduled to answer questions before the public before the House decamps for Thanksgiving.

Democrats used Tuesday’s back-to-back hearings to move the focus of their growing case into the White House and back to the July phone call they see as the centerpiece of an abuse of power by Trump.

Taking their cues from the White House, Republicans moved aggressively to try to undercut the day’s lead witness, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman, the National Security Council’s Ukraine expert. They tried to raise questions about Vindman’s loyalty to the United States, and sought to portray the concerns expressed by Vindman and an aide to Vice President Mike Pence as merely the opinions of unelected, and even unreliable, bureaucrats second-guessing the president of the United States.

Vindman responded by invoking his sense of duty as an American and an officer to explain why he was so alarmed by Trump’s request that he reported his concerns to White House lawyers.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Vindman, an Iraq War combat veteran who appeared before the House Intelligence Committee dressed in his Army dress uniform covered with military ribbons. “It was probably an element of shock — that maybe, in certain regards, my worst fear of how our Ukraine policy could play out was playing out, and how this was likely to have significant implications for US national security.”

Advertisement

Sitting beside him during the morning’s hearing, Jennifer Williams, a diplomat serving on Pence’s national security staff, reiterated that she found Trump’s phone call with Zelensky “unusual and inappropriate.”

She said she was struck that Trump was pressing a foreign leader about a personal domestic political issue, though she did not report any concerns at the time.

On the call, Trump veered off talking points prepared by Vindman and pressed Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and a debunked theory that Democrats conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Both witnesses testified that it was clear to the Ukrainians by summer’s end that the United States was withholding vital military assistance, adding that Trump administration officials had questioned the legality of doing so. And both said that no national security official in the administration supported the freeze in aid.

Williams recounted a September meeting between Pence and Zelensky in which the Ukrainian president explained in dramatic terms how failing to provide the money would only help Russia.

“Any signal or sign that US support was wavering would be construed by Russia as potentially an opportunity for them to strengthen their own hand in Ukraine,” Williams said, relaying what Zelensky told Pence.

Advertisement

For Vindman in particular, the testimony amounted to an unusual act of public criticism of the president by a White House employee — and it came at an immediate cost.

The colonel, who came to the United States as a refugee at 3, referred to his family’s history in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, noting that in Russia, “offering public testimony involving the president would surely cost me my life.”

Addressing his father, who he credited with “the right decision” in leaving the Soviet Union to seek refuge in the United States 40 years ago, Vindman said, “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

But as Vindman sat in the stately House Ways and Means Committee Room, the official, taxpayer-funded Twitter account of the White House posted a critical quote in which Tim Morrison, his former boss at the National Security Council, questioned Vindman’s “judgment.”

Morrison, the council’s former senior director for Russia and Europe, testified in a second session that went well into Tuesday evening alongside Kurt D. Volker, the former US special envoy to Ukraine. Public testimony from both men had been requested by Republicans, but they also confirmed key details of the case Democrats are building against Trump.

In carefully calibrated testimony, Morrison confirmed that he and other White House officials had ongoing concerns about Vindman, though he declined to discuss them at length. Morrison, who listened in on the July 25 call himself from the White House situation room, said he wished Vindman had come to him directly with his concerns.

Advertisement

“I think we both agreed we wanted that more full-throated support of President Zelensky and his reform agenda, and we didn’t get it,” Morrison said of the call. He reported it to White House lawyers himself, but only out of concerns it would be politically damaging if leaked.

He said in questioning that he did not view the call as illegal or improper, but added of the requests for investigations, “It’s not what we recommend that the president discuss.”

Volker was more withering.

“I don’t think that raising 2016 elections or Vice President Biden or these things I consider to be conspiracy theories that have been circulated by the Ukrainians” were “things that we should be pursuing as part of our national security strategy with Ukraine,” he testified. “We should be supporting Ukraine’s democracy, reforms, its own fight against corruption domestically, and the struggle against Russia and defense capabilities.”

Volker called Biden “an honorable man.”

Volker was a key player in negotiations during the summer between the Ukrainian government and the Trump administration over whether Zelensky would be granted an Oval Office meeting with the president.

Among the conditions put on Zelensky was that he make a public commitment to investigating the debunked theory that someone in Ukraine rather than Russia was responsible for a hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and Hunter Biden’s role as a board member of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

Advertisement

Volker testified that while he was aware Trump wanted an investigation of Burisma, he did not make the connection at the time between Burisma and the Bidens.

Volker said that looking back, he misunderstood what other officials meant the Bidens when they mentioned investigations of Burisma.

“In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objection,” he said.

Volker said he was also unaware that other officials saw a connection between the withholding of nearly $400 million in US military aid to Ukraine and Zelensky’s willingness to commit to the investigations sought by Trump.

“I did not know of any linkage between the hold on security assistance and Ukraine pursuing investigations,” he testified. “No one had ever said that to me — and I never conveyed such a linkage to the Ukrainians.”

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a top Republican ally of the president’s, cited Morrison’s comment about Vindman and criticism from Fiona Hill, his former boss at the National Security Council to ask why the witnesses’ concerns ought to be considered relevant.

“Any idea why they have those impressions?” Jordan inquired. Vindman, who apparently came prepared for the criticism, pulled out a copy of the performance evaluation Hill wrote about him in July, read aloud from it and pressed ahead with his account of what transpired.

And after three long days of public testimony, House Republicans appear to be holding together in Trump’s corner, either unconvinced his behavior was as the witnesses described or unconvinced that it warrants a remedy as drastic as impeachment.

“An impeachment inquiry is supposed to be clear,” said Representative John Ratcliffe, Republican of Texas. “It’s supposed to be obvious, it’s supposed to be overwhelming and compelling, and if two people on the call disagree honestly about whether or not there was a demand and whether or not anything should be reported on a call, that is not a clear and compelling basis to undo 63 million votes and remove a president from office.”