NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago high school says it has disciplined a group of students for a racially insensitive ad posted on Craigslist.

Naperville Central High School principal Bill Wiebrook sent an e-mail to parents Monday saying administrators became “aware of a racially insensitive electronic post and worked as quickly as possible to investigate and address this with the students involved.”

The ad showed a photo of an African-American student under the words “Slave for sale (Naperville).”