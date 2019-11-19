The two Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were expected to be charged later in the morning and appear in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

NEW YORK — Two federal workers who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail were expected to be taken into custody Tuesday morning on federal charges related to their alleged failure to check on him, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The charges would be the first to arise from a criminal inquiry into the death of Epstein, who hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Advertisement

The workers came under scrutiny shortly after Epstein’s death, because they were responsible for monitoring the high-security unit where Epstein, the disgraced financier who had previously been convicted of sex crimes, was being held.

Rather than checking on Epstein every half-hour as they were supposed to, the workers fell asleep for hours and falsified records to cover up what they had done, according to several officials with knowledge of the matter.