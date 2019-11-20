SAN DIEGO — An attorney for a Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State militant contended Wednesday that

Navy leaders are trying to remove him from the elite force in retaliation for President Trump’s decision last week to restore his rank.

Rear Admiral Collin Green made his intentions clear at a staff meeting Monday that he wants to remove Special Warfare Operations Chief Edward Gallagher’s Trident pin, which designates him as a SEAL, attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Green is the Naval Special Warfare commander.

“What I’m hearing is that the rear admiral said very disparaging comments about the president and stated his disagreement with the president’s actions and said therefore I want to move forward in removing his Trident,” Parlatore said.