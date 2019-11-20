The debate in Atlanta began with few sparks between the leading candidates but a barrage of fire directed at Trump and what the top Democrats described as a culture of corruption and self-dealing in his administration. That line of argument crossed ideological and cultural lines on the Democratic side, involving populist liberals like Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont and their more moderate competitors, including Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

The Democratic presidential candidates expressed uniform support Wednesday night for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine but signaled significant reservations in the fifth primary debate about the possibility that the 2020 campaign could become submerged in a congressional investigation of Trump’s behavior.

“We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump, because if we are, you know what? We’re going to lose the election,” Sanders said, pointing to social problems like homelessness and climate change, which he termed “the great existential crisis of our time.”

For at least the first hour, the debate proceeded as a relatively subdued affair, with the candidates seeming to retreat from the harshest and most personal rivalries that flared a month ago at a debate in Ohio. At that encounter, a gang of moderates — former vice president Joe Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar — teamed up to criticize Warren for her position on single-payer health care.

This time, candidates almost entirely refrained from clashing directly, framing their disagreements in polite or passive-aggressive terms, perhaps deliberately conceding that their intraparty competition could not compete for attention with sobering developments in the impeachment process.

But the seeds of a larger debate over policy and political strategy became evident even in their answers targeting Trump. Sanders and Warren railed against corruption in Washington, while other candidates, including Buttigieg and Biden, emphasized the importance of forging political unity and electing Democratic senators from red states.

Biden, who has staked his campaign on the perception that he is a strong general election candidate, used his leadoff answer to urge Democratic voters to pick a nominee who can “go into states like Georgia and North Carolina and other places and get a Senate majority.”

Later on, Biden incorrectly stated that he has the support of the “only African-American woman ever elected to the Senate.”

That drew a response from California Senator Kamala Harris, an African-American woman on stage alongside Biden and other hopefuls.

Harris interjected by saying that “the other one is here.” Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is also black, said to Biden, “That’s not true.”

Biden quickly stated, “I said the first.”

It was, atypically, Booker, normally a nonconfrontational voice on the debate stage, who opened a more contentious phase of the debate, critiquing Warren’s proposal for a tax on the nation’s largest fortunes. “It’s cumbersome,” Booker jabbed. “It’s been tried by other nations. It’s hard to evaluate.”

Warren retorted, “I’m tired of freeloading billionaires.”

Buttigieg soon followed suit in criticizing the leftward tilt of some of the candidates, arguing that most Americans were on their side — but warning that Democrats must “galvanize not polarize that majority.”

Sanders made the case for his “Medicare for All” legislation and took an oblique shot at Warren, who has not prioritized the measure, noting that he would introduce his single-payer “in the first week” of his presidency.

But reflecting his de facto truce with Warren, Sanders reserved his sharpest words for the more moderate candidates who oppose Medicare for All, whom he did not name but whom he described as believing “that we should not take on the insurance industry, we should not take on the pharmaceutical industry.”

The exchanges grew notably less polite, though, when Harris was offered a chance to respond on a foreign policy question that went to Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who targeted Harris at a debate over the summer.

Harris ignored the policy element of the question and unloaded on Gabbard. She noted that her rival has been a frequent guest on Fox News, refuses to call Syrian President Bashar Assad “a war criminal,” and “buddied up to Steve Bannon” during Trump’s presidential transition.

Gabbard responded that Harris was merely offering “lies and smears and innuendo” and asserted that the senator would continue the “Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy of regime-change wars.”

Buttigieg, who is rising rapidly in the polls in Iowa, found himself for the first time in the position of defending his qualifications for the presidency, as the mayor of a small city who has never held statewide office. He cast skepticism of those credentials as a view from “traditional establishment Washington” and argued that from the vantage point of South Bend, “the usual way of doing business in Washington is what looks small.”

Two of Buttigieg’s rivals pushed back more or less gently, channeling in a tentative way the frustration across the Democratic field with the rise of a 37-year-old mayor with no experience in national government. Booker, a onetime wunderkind mayor of Newark, described himself as “the other Rhodes scholar mayor on this stage” — perhaps his most pointed expression of feeling overlooked in the race.

But it was Klobuchar who most effectively pivoted from her past criticism of Buttigieg, whom she has described as benefiting in the race from being male, into a forceful plea to the country to elect a female president.

“Women are held to a higher standard, otherwise we could play a game called name your favorite woman president,” Klobuchar said, brandishing one of her favorite lines from the campaign trail: “If you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day.”

Since the debate last month, former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts has entered the primary contest, and former mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York has taken steps to do the same. They have been lured into the campaign in part because there is still no clear front-runner with a little more than two months until the Iowa caucuses.

If there is an opening for them, it is because Biden has not been able to consolidate support from center-left Democrats.

More broadly, though, the race remains unsettled because Democratic voters are splintered across racial, ideological, and generational lines.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.