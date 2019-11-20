Hahn testified before the Senate’s health committee. The full Senate must vote on whether to confirm him to the position.

Dr. Stephen Hahn told Senate lawmakers that a recent wave of underage vaping is an “urgent, important crisis” and demands “aggressive action.” But he said he wants to review more data before deciding on an approach.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions Wednesday on the future of a 2-month-old proposal to ban most flavored electronic cigarettes.

Senators from both parties pressed Hahn on reports that the Trump administration is backing away from the September announcement that it would remove most vaping flavors, which are popular among underage users. Federal law bans sales to those under 18.

Advertisement

“I can’t imagine a reason for holding off on immediately banning these kinds of flavors,” said Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah.

Hahn said he is “alarmed by the data and I think it requires bold action to keep these products out of the hands of kids.”

But he added that he wants to consult with FDA experts before committing to a plan.

“I don’t have all the facts that they might have, but I will use science and data to make the decision,” said Hahn.

White House officials said Wednesday that Trump will meet with medical experts, health advocates, and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping later this week.

Electronic cigarette use by teenagers has surged, but federal authorities have not yet finalized a plan for regulating e-cigarettes.

At the White House meeting set for Friday, administration officials said Trump will hear from representatives from “all sides” of the vaping issue as he weighs “responsible guidelines.”

The announcement comes days after reports that the president is backing away from a sweeping ban on virtually all e-cigarette flavors proposed in September.

Advertisement

But White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement announcing the meeting: “The policy making process is not stalled — it continues to move forward.”

Throughout his remarks Hahn, a cancer radiation specialist and top medical executive at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, emphasized that science — not political ideology — would guide his decisions. He also told lawmakers that he would draw on his experience treating lung cancer for decisions on regulating tobacco and vaping.

Trump and his top health officials said in September they would remove all fruit, dessert, candy, and other sweet flavors from the US market within weeks. But the plan has faced aggressive pushback from vaping lobbyists and conservative groups, who have warned that the move could cost Trump votes in states he needs to win re-election.

Under pressure, Juul Labs, the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, has pulled all flavors except for menthol and tobacco. But hundreds of smaller firms continue to sell flavored e-cigarettes. Flavors have been banned from traditional cigarettes in the US since 2009, except for menthol.

E-cigarettes typically heat a solution containing nicotine, creating a vapor that’s inhaled.

Unlike many past FDA nominees, Hahn has not worked in government or served as a public health official, an issue raised by Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the committee’s top Democrat.

“Dr. Hahn has almost no government experience, no public record on the policy issues related to the FDA, and no experience leading an organization anywhere near as complex as the FDA,” Murray said.

Advertisement

She also criticized the FDA’s 2017 decision to delay health reviews of e-cigarettes and the lack of follow-through on the proposed flavor ban.

The FDA regulates a variety of consumer goods and medicines, including prescription drugs, medical devices, tobacco and vaping products, cosmetics, and most food.

If confirmed, Hahn would face a raft of pressing health issues, including the prescription opioid epidemic, safety problems with imported drugs, and the regulation of CBD, a marijuana derivative that has become a trendy food additive.

Hahn, 59, would succeed Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who left the federal agency in April.

E-cigarettes first appeared in the US more than a decade ago and have grown into a multibillion-dollar industry despite little research on their long-term effects, including whether they can help smokers quit cigarettes.

Still, some health experts say vaping could ultimately benefit public health by steering millions of adult smokers away from traditional smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the US.

Vaping opponents argue that those benefits are unproven and that the lack of government regulation has triggered a vaping surge among US teens and children. More than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping in the past month, according to the latest government survey.

On Tuesday, the American Medical Association called for a total ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping products until they can be reviewed by the FDA.

The FDA has repeatedly pushed back its deadline to begin reviewing thousands of vaping products on the market. The deadline is now next May.