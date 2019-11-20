DAVISON, Mich. — A Michigan man accused of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin has been ordered to trial on a murder charge.

Judge Christopher Odette on Tuesday found enough evidence to send Jason Harris to trial. The medical examiner had classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’s 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe she was poisoned at their home in Davison.

Jason Harris’s co-workers said he had been looking for a hit man. One said Harris approached him for drugs so his wife “would go to sleep and quit nagging.”