CLINTON, Tenn. — Sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee said they arrested a 71-year-old woman who was “cheerful and unfazed” after allegedly stabbing her napping husband in the chest.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Pecola and Harold Duncan’s Clinton home on Friday. Deputies said Harold Duncan was holding a blood-soaked towel to his chest and told them his wife had stabbed him while he was sleeping in a recliner.

He was taken to a hospital with a possibly life-threatening injury.