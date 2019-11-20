CLINTON, Tenn. — Sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee said they arrested a 71-year-old woman who was “cheerful and unfazed” after allegedly stabbing her napping husband in the chest.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Pecola and Harold Duncan’s Clinton home on Friday. Deputies said Harold Duncan was holding a blood-soaked towel to his chest and told them his wife had stabbed him while he was sleeping in a recliner.
He was taken to a hospital with a possibly life-threatening injury.
Pecola Duncan told deputies she stabbed her husband because he attacked her.
Before being taken to jail, she asked if her husband had died, then responded, “I hope he did,” deputies said.
She is charged with attempted murder.
associated press