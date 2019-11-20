Gordon Sondland, a wealthy Republican megadonor appointed by Trump as the US ambassador to the European Union, told the House Intelligence Committee that he reluctantly followed Trump’s directive to work with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, as he pressured Ukraine to publicly commit to investigating former vice president Joe Biden and an unsubstantiated theory that Democrats conspired with Kyiv to interfere in the 2016 election.

WASHINGTON — An ambassador at the center of the House impeachment inquiry testified Wednesday that he was following President Trump’s orders with the full knowledge of several other top administration officials when he pressured the Ukrainians to conduct investigations into Trump’s political rivals, detailing what he called a “clear quid pro quo” directed by the president.

“We followed the president’s orders,” Sondland said.

In testimony that amounted to an act of defiance by an official who has been described by other witnesses as a point man in the push to extract the investigations, Sondland tied the most senior members of the administration to the effort — including the vice president, the secretary of state, the acting chief of staff, and others. He said they were informed of it at key moments.

As striking as his account was, Sondland appeared Wednesday as a highly problematic witness. He has had to revise his account several times based on testimony from others, repeatedly claimed not to have recalled key episodes, and conceded before the committee that he did not take notes that could give him certainty about precisely what happened.

Still, the revelations he offered, along with e-mails corroborating them, were stunning.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on parts of the pressure campaign, Sondland testified, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, was deeply involved. They understood, as he did, that there was a “quid pro quo” linking a White House meeting for President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to a promise by him to announce investigations into Trump’s political rivals, he said.

“I know that members of this committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo’?” Sondland said. “As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes.

“Everyone was in the loop,” he said. “It was no secret.”

And Sondland testified that he came to believe that there was another linkage being made by Trump, between vital military assistance approved by Congress for Ukraine and a public commitment by its president to investigate Trump’s political adversaries. Sondland said he informed Vice President Mike Pence of his concern about that connection during a Sept. 1 meeting in Warsaw.

His appearance raised questions about whether other top administration figures will come forward to testify in the inquiry and push back on Sondland’s version of events.

Almost two months after House Democrats began their impeachment inquiry, Sondland’s account came as close as investigators have gotten to an admission from an official who dealt directly with Trump. But it came with the blemishes of Sondland’s shifting accounts that have evolved since the committee first deposed him in October, opening him up to criticism from Republicans who claimed he was unreliable and not credible.

The State Department sought to block Sondland from testifying and refused to allow him access to certain documents, which it also withheld from the committee despite a subpoena. Without access to them, Sondland said, he simply could not fully reconstruct the particulars of the conversations and meetings lawmakers pressed him on.

Democrats pointed to the administration’s stonewalling as yet another piece of evidence for an impeachment article against Trump for obstruction of Congress. And they quickly seized on what Sondland did say as bombshells.

“It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other potential high crimes and misdemeanors,” Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, told reporters during a brief break in the hearing.

Republicans, moving to discredit Sondland, seized on his assertion that Trump never personally or explicitly told him about preconditions on the White House meeting or the security assistance being released.

The ambassador, who smiled often during his appearance in the stately committee room and cheerfully admitted to a flair for colorful language and frequent use of “four-letter words” in his conversations with Trump. If he was uneasy about wreaking havoc on the defense of a president for whom he still works, Sondland did not show it.

“The suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false,” he said, pointing to messages and phone calls in which he kept the White House and State Department informed of his actions.

Sondland’s appearance was the centerpiece of a crammed week of testimony before the Intelligence Committee. Wednesday evening, two more officials — Laura Cooper of the Defense Department and David Hale of the State Department — delivered accounts related to the suspension of the security aid for Ukraine.

It could create new legal and political pressure on senior officials who either have refused to testify in the inquiry or have not yet been called, including Pompeo; Mulvaney; and John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser.

Standing on the South Lawn of the White House while Sondland was still at the witness table, Trump tried to distance himself from the ambassador.

“I don’t know him very well — I have not spoken to him much,” Trump told reporters before departing on a trip to Texas.

“Easy come, easy go,” Sondland said with a smile when a lawmaker asked him about the presidential brushoff.

Holding a page of notes scrawled in marker in large block letters, Trump read aloud from a section of Sondland’s closed-door deposition in which the ambassador described a phone call in which the president had told him he did not want a quid pro quo.

“This is the final word from the president of the United States,” Trump said, shouting to be heard over the hum of helicopter rotors. “‘I want nothing.’”

That conversation occurred after the White House was aware that a whistle-blower had filed a complaint alleging that Trump was abusing his power to try to enlist Ukraine to help him in the 2020 presidential election.

Through an aide, Pence denied that the two men had spoken as Sondland recounted.

“This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened,’’ Marc Short, his chief of staff, said in a statement.

Pompeo pushed back as well, although a statement from his spokeswoman did not directly address Sondland’s assertion that the secretary of state knew and approved of his efforts to get Ukraine to announce the investigations.

“Gordon Sondland never told Secretary Pompeo that he believed the president was linking aid to investigations of political opponents,” Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman, said in the statement.

Sondland said that he, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Kurt Volker, the special envoy for Ukraine, grudgingly worked with Giuliani on a pressure campaign “at the express direction of the president of the United States.”

“Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt,” Sondland said. “We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.”