The assertion from Sondland, who blamed omissions he made during his closed-door deposition on lack of access to his own records, adds new ammunition to Democrats’ charge that the White House tried to cover up its activities in Ukraine through a campaign of obstruction — potentially paving the way to another article of impeachment against President Trump.

WASHINGTON — Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Wednesday that the White House and State Department blocked him from accessing phone records, e-mails, and other documents he needed to prepare for his testimony, an assertion that suggests the Trump administration hasn’t just been keeping information relevant to the impeachment probe from Congress but from its own employees as well.

‘‘Based on a sample of the documents attached to Ambassador Sondland’s statement . . . we can see why Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across-the-board effort to obstruct this investigation,’’ Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said at Wednesday’s hearing. ‘‘They do so at their own peril: I remind the president that Article III of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress.’’

Sondland, who serves as US ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday that Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president to demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. He also testified that he believed nearly $400 million in security assistance was being held up to secure those same probes, because ‘‘two plus two equals four.’’

Sondland produced several new e-mails indicating officials at the highest echelons of the Trump administration were at least aware of the campaign to pressure Ukraine’s president to commit to the investigations into a debunked theory of Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 election and the connection between energy company Burisma and the Bidens. Those officials include Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

‘‘Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,’’ Sondland said.

The State Department had no immediate comment for this article.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Pompeo said, ‘‘I didn’t see a single thing today. I was working. Sounds like you might not have been. I was in meetings all day and haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.’’

Sondland not only implicated senior members of the Trump administration, he also made clear there are e-mails, phone records, and documents that could have a bearing on the House impeachment investigation.

However, Democrats have been reluctant to rely on the lengthy court process in hopes of forcing the administration to turn over documents.

They have repeatedly expressed a reluctance to get bogged down in legal proceedings and are committed not to lose the momentum of the public impeachment hearings, which are on course to feature a dozen witnesses in less than two weeks.

Senior Democrats have indicated that the House is on track to vote on impeachment next month.

According to Sondland’s e-mails, Pompeo not only knew but approved of how the ambassador planned to execute the strategy. In an Aug. 22 e-mail, Pompeo endorses Sondland’s suggestion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ‘‘look [Trump] in the eye’’ in Warsaw and tell him that he ‘‘should be able to move forward and with confidence on those issues of importance to Potus and the US’’ — meaning the investigations into 2016 and Burisma.

Sondland said the ‘‘issues of importance’’ to Trump were the 2016 and Burisma investigations — and that Pompeo would have understood the reference too, having listened to the president’s July 25 call with Zelensky.

Sondland testified that he had not been able to access all the records he sought, noting that the White House and State Department ‘‘cannot locate’’ a record of his phone call with Trump on Sept. 9 — the one in which Trump insisted there was no quid pro quo regarding Ukraine.

‘‘Having access to the State Department materials would have been very helpful to me in trying to reconstruct with whom I spoke and met, when, and what was said,’’ said Sondland, who by his own admission is ‘‘not a note taker.’’ He has now twice updated the substance of his testimony since claiming he did ‘‘not recall’’ several details during his October deposition.

Yet Sondland insisted that he did not have absolute access to what Trump wanted, suggesting that individuals like Pompeo, Mulvaney, and Perry could prove to be ‘‘key witnesses’’ in the impeachment probe. To illustrate, he pointed to Mulvaney’s October news conference, in which the acting chief of staff said that aid is withheld as leverage ‘‘all the time . . . get over it.’’

Sondland said that he had not heard directly from Trump that the release of aid was ‘‘conclusively tied’’ to the promise to conduct investigations, he ‘‘was presuming.’’ But Mulvaney was in a position to say with authority whether the two were linked, and ‘‘he said yes, it was,’’ Sondland testified.

Mulvaney defied a subpoena for a closed-door deposition earlier this month. In a letter Oct. 8, the White House said the administration would not cooperate with the impeachment probe, casting it as illegitimate.