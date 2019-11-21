The United States has long been one of the most mobile countries in the developed world. In the 1950s, about one-fifth of the US population moved to a different community each year. When factories would close, workers would move to other parts of the country to find jobs in new ones. Young people flocked to cities and rapidly growing suburbs, where jobs were plentiful and rent was cheap.

WASHINGTON — Americans are relocating at the lowest rate since the government started keeping track, according to Census Bureau data released Wednesday, as deep changes in the economy and the housing market increasingly freeze Americans in place.

Advertisement

“In 1957 you could move to a flophouse in New York just to try it out for a while,” said Tyler Cowen, a professor of economics at George Mason University and author of “The Complacent Class: The Self-Defeating Quest for the American Dream.” “That doesn’t exist any more.”

These days, rents in many larger cities have exploded, making it much harder for a young person seeking better opportunities to afford to move there. And low-wage jobs, after adjusting for the local cost of living, pay about the same everywhere.

The result is a nation where people move far less than they used to: Just 9.8% of Americans said in 2019 that they had moved in the past year, according to the newly released data. That was the smallest share since the Census Bureau started tracking it in 1947 and the first time it had fallen below 10%, said William Frey, senior demographer at the Brookings Institution.

“I keep thinking, ‘This is the year we’ll see a bit of an uptick,’ and it just doesn’t happen,” Frey said. He noted that the share of Americans who move each year now is about half of what it was in the 1950s.

Advertisement

When Dan Mincks, 43, saw his job at a General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, disappear this year when the company stopped making cars there, he thought hard about whether to move. He said he researched other GM locations in Tennessee and Kentucky where he might be able to transfer.

But Mincks and his wife, a substitute teacher, had bought their house in Lordstown for a good price after the recession, and houses in those places were much more expensive.

In the end they decided to stay where they were, and Dan Mincks is now in training to become an electrician. It is a choice their aging parents — as well as their children, ages 8, 7 and 2 — are feeling happy about. He says he has no regrets.

“We finally just decided we weren’t going to follow GM around,” he said of his former employer. “I decided to take the opportunity to do something else with my life — to learn a trade instead of just working on an assembly line.”

The decline in moving rates has happened slowly, over many years, and marks a major shift in how Americans live. It is partly demographic: The country is aging, and older people are much less likely to move than younger people. But even younger people are moving less than before, Frey said, in particular after the Great Recession in 2008. This is especially the case for local moves — within a county — which comprise about 60% of all moves.

Advertisement

The trend is a reflection of patterns among millennials as they came of age, Frey said. Slowdowns in the housing and job markets and delays in marriage and childbearing pushed their relocation rates down substantially. And unlike older people, they have yet to resume moving at the rates that were seen for their age group before the recession, Frey said.

One result has been a geographic unevenness. Decades ago, less wealthy parts of the country tended to be the ones that attracted the most new residents because lower rents and wages there drew in businesses, and people were more likely to move to where jobs were. But the economy is now less flexible, with prosperity clustered in larger cities and with businesses and people moving less.

“It used to be that poorer places grew faster, but that’s gone,” said Jay Shambaugh, an economics professor at George Washington University. “This is a really different economy than it used to be. It’s one where places that struggle continue to struggle.”

People who are moving longer distances, between counties and between states, are disproportionately college educated, Frey said. When Tyler Wilson graduated from college last year, he moved back in with his parents in Leavittsburg, Ohio, near Youngstown.

He got a job working at a factory that made parts for faucets, but he didn’t like it and started applying for others, hoping to find something in a field closer to his major in college, political science.

This spring he found a job at a multinational company in Cleveland that makes sterilization equipment for hospitals, working in the Latin American division, where he sometimes uses his Spanish. He moved out of his parents’ house to a place in the Cleveland suburbs, 50 miles away, and said he’d be open to moving out of state to advance his career, though prices and rents in northeast Ohio will keep him closer to home for now.

Advertisement

“You definitely can’t beat the cost of living here, so it would have to be really good,” he said.