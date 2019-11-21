BALTIMORE — Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore, who swept into office three years ago pledging to restore integrity in a city grappling with corruption, entrenched economic inequality, and violence, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal crimes.

Pugh, 69, spoke barely above a whisper Thursday as she appeared in a courtroom to plead guilty to four counts as part of a plea agreement.

Pugh, who resigned as mayor in May, could face decades in prison when she is sentenced in February. The charges — wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the government, and tax evasion — carry a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.