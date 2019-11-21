BALTIMORE — Catherine Pugh, the former mayor of Baltimore, who swept into office three years ago pledging to restore integrity in a city grappling with corruption, entrenched economic inequality, and violence, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal crimes.
Pugh, 69, spoke barely above a whisper Thursday as she appeared in a courtroom to plead guilty to four counts as part of a plea agreement.
Pugh, who resigned as mayor in May, could face decades in prison when she is sentenced in February. The charges — wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the government, and tax evasion — carry a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.
A federal grand jury indicted Pugh after the FBI investigated a scheme in which a series of children’s books written by Pugh were used to defraud health care companies, schools, and taxpayers.
Starting when Pugh was a member of the Maryland Legislature in 2011, she sold tens of thousands of copies of her “Healthy Holly” series to health care companies and charitable organizations with the promise that the books would be donated to schools.
In some cases, the indictment said, Pugh sold copies of the same set of books to two different buyers, enabling her to be paid twice. Frequently, federal prosecutors said, Pugh kept both the books and the money used to buy them.
NEW YORK TIMES