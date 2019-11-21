Her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee was an implicit rebuke to the president, suggesting that when he pressed Ukraine to investigate the theory that Kyiv rather than Moscow undertook a concerted campaign to meddle in the 2016 campaign, he was playing into Russia’s hands for his own political gain.

Testifying on the final day of the week’s public impeachment hearings, the expert, Fiona Hill, tied Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to a dangerous effort by Russia to sow political divisions in the United States and undercut American diplomacy.

WASHINGTON — The White House’s former top Europe and Russia expert sharply denounced what she called a “fictional narrative” embraced by President Trump and his Republican allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections, testifying that the claim at the center of the impeachment inquiry was a fabrication by Moscow that had harmed the United States.

Hill’s account of how Trump’s team carried out what she called a “domestic political errand” that diverged from his own administration’s foreign policy brought home the grave national security consequences of the effort.

“These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” said Hill, the British-born daughter of a coal miner who became a US citizen and cowrote a book analyzing the psyche of President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The Russians, she said, “deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each another, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”

Both Hill and David Holmes, a top aide in the US Embassy in Kyiv, testified in detail about what they understood to be a concerted campaign by the president and his allies, led by Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to condition a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president on his announcement of investigations that Trump wanted into the 2016 election claim and of former vice president Joe Biden.

“Investigations for a meeting,” is how Hill described her understanding of the deal laid out by the president’s inner circle, including Giuliani, Gordon D. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff.

Under questioning from the top Republican counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, Hill said she confronted Sondland in July about his failure to coordinate with other members of the administration on his actions regarding Ukraine. She understood only later that Sondland was part of a group of officials — along with Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who were “being involved in a domestic political errand, and we were being involved in national security, foreign policy — and those two things had just diverged.”

Hill said she had told Sondland at the time that “this is all going to blow up.”

Holmes said it was his “clear understanding” by the end of August that Trump had frozen $391 million in vital security aid to pressure Ukraine to commit to announcing an investigation into Biden and his family.

Their testimony came as Democrats sought to pull back the focus of the impeachment proceedings at the end of two weeks of detail-heavy hearings focused on White House meetings, suspended security assistance for Ukraine, diplomatic exchanges, and plenty of obscure Ukrainian names. But they also notched additional new information that could help bolster their case.

Republicans, knowing that Hill’s criticism was coming, used their opening remarks to try to blunt the attacks. Representative Devin Nunes of California, the panel’s top Republican, said that his party did not doubt Russia’s actions in 2016, but were open to a broader focus that Democrats were not.

“Needless to say, it’s entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time, and Republicans believe we should take meddling seriously by all foreign countries,” Nunes said.

In 2017, US intelligence officials released a report concluding that Putin ordered a state-sponsored campaign to try to influence the 2016 presidential election. No evidence has emerged that there was a similar effort by Ukraine.

Trump, who has responded to the proceedings in real time, took shots at Holmes on Thursday morning, and his allies went after Hill as well. As Holmes testified, Trump wrote on Twitter that there was no way he could have heard what he claimed to have picked up from a cellphone conversation between Trump and Sondland.

Holmes said his assessment came after he drafted and sent a cable to Pompeo on behalf of William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, attempting to explain the importance of the security assistance to Ukraine.

“By this point,” Holmes said, “my clear impression was that the security assistance hold was likely intended by the president either as an expression of dissatisfaction with the Ukrainians who had not yet agreed to the Burisma/Biden investigation or as an effort to increase the pressure on them to do so.”

Burisma is a Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, on its board.

Holmes also offered a detailed account of the phone call he overheard between Trump and Sondland in Kyiv in late July. The call took place a day after Trump directly asked Zelensky for the investigations.

Holmes said he could overhear the president ask Sondland if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would conduct the inquiries he sought. Sondland assured him “he’s going to do it,” and that the Ukrainian leader would do “anything you ask him to.”

Both witnesses said they had zero doubt about what Trump and Giuliani were after. Hill and Holmes both testified that references to investigating Burisma by Giuliani and other officials were, in Hill’s words, “code for the Bidens.”

Thursday’s session capped two marathon weeks of hearings, the first in two decades, and only the third such proceedings in modern history.

“In the coming days, Congress will determine what response is appropriate,” Representative Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman, said as he opened Thursday’s hearing. “It will be up to us to decide, whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency.”

As lawmakers leave town for the Thanksgiving holiday, it appears increasingly inevitable that the 116th Congress will impeach the president for only the third time in history.