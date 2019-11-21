The growing resolve among the rank-and-file came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she had no intention of slowing the impeachment probe to wait for the courts to decide whether senior administration officials who have spurned congressional requests for documents and testimony must comply.

WASHINGTON — Two weeks of televised hearings have cemented House Democrats’ determination to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump, according to interviews Thursday with more than 20 lawmakers across the party’s ideological spectrum, with most saying they had heard enough evidence to proceed to a vote.

Advertisement

‘‘What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters,’’ Schiff said, comparing Trump with President Richard M. Nixon, who resigned in 1974.

That Schiff and other Democrats on the three panels actively investigating impeachment favor proceeding comes as little surprise. But the hearings appear to have galvanized other rank-and-file Democrats and put the House on a clear trajectory toward impeachment.

‘‘The picture has been painted,’’ said Representative Daniel Kildee, Democrat of Michigan. ‘‘This is a president who clearly tried to bribe a foreign government to investigate his opponent. I mean, and it’s almost like everyone in the room understands that. But some [Republicans] are arguing that the burden of proof is so high that it can’t be met.’’

Some Democrats, including those holding some of the most vulnerable seats, said they were waiting to consider all the evidence before coming to a conclusion, but they also declined to identify any major gaps in evidence that they would want to see filled before a vote.

Two Democrats voted against an Oct. 31 resolution establishing rules for the impeachment hearings — a vote widely seen as an early test for the viability of impeachment itself — but scores of lawmakers said they had not made a final decision on whether Trump ought to be impeached.

Advertisement

A few, such as Anthony Brindisi of New York, said they still wanted to secure testimony from witnesses who have resisted congressional subpoenas, such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Schiff and other Democrats did not foreclose the possibility that they could call additional witnesses after Thursday’s hearing. But according to multiple Democratic lawmakers and aides familiar with the probe, there are no immediate plans to do so, leaving the House Intelligence Committee — in conjunction with two other panels, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform — to draft a report synthesizing their findings over the next week.

That report would be released subject to a vote of the Intelligence Committee and forwarded to the House Judiciary Committee for the probable drafting and consideration of articles of impeachment. That would involve a separate process of public hearings in which Trump’s attorneys could participate.

What the Intelligence Committee hearings have not done is persuade any Republican to publicly break with Trump. Representative Will Hurd, a moderate Texas Republican who is retiring after his current term, announced that he considered Trump’s conduct ‘‘inappropriate’’ but not impeachable.

Democratic leaders have shown no stomach for a significant slowdown, setting a breakneck pace that is exhausting Washington — cramming five blockbuster hearings with nine witnesses into a three-day period this week, for instance.

Advertisement

The time frame, aimed at potentially getting impeachment articles to the House floor before Christmas or shortly afterward, is being driven by various political considerations. For example, party leaders are mindful of presidential politics want the focus to return to the upcoming early-state primaries.

One moderate Democrat who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly said the House needed to ‘‘tear this Band-Aid off and move on.’’ Said another, ‘‘Let’s power through, get it done, and move back to bread-and-butter issues.’’