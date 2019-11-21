WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill Thursday to keep the government open through late December, sending the legislation to President Trump hours ahead of a midnight shutdown deadline.

The vote was 74-20. Trump is expected to sign the bill, which the House passed earlier in the week in the midst of public impeachment hearings. Without the legislation, government funding would expire Thursday at midnight, forcing multiple agencies to begin to close down operations and send federal workers home.

The bill extends government funding through Dec. 20, setting up a fight over money for Trump’s border wall that could happen around the very same time the House is voting on articles of impeachment against the president. It is the second stop-gap spending bill Congress passed to keep the lights on in government for the 2020 budget year that began Oct. 1.