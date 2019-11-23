“We never wanted any nonnicotine user and certainly nobody underage to ever use Juul products,” James Monsees, a cofounder of the company, testified at a congressional hearing in July.

As youth vaping soared and “juuling” became a high school craze, the company’s top executives have stood firm in their assertion that Juul’s mission has always been to give adult smokers a safer alternative to cigarettes, which play a role in the deaths of 480,000 people in the United States each year.

SAN FRANCISCO — In the face of mounting investigations, subpoenas, and lawsuits, Juul Labs has insisted that it never marketed or knowingly sold its trendy electronic cigarettes and flavored nicotine pods to teenagers.

But in reality, the company was never just about helping adult smokers, according to interviews with former executives, employees, and investors, along with reviews of legal filings and social media archives.

Juul’s remarkable rise to resurrect and dominate the e-cigarette business came after it began targeting consumers in their 20s and early 30s, a generation with historically low smoking rates, in a furious effort to reward investors and capture market share before the government tightened regulations on vaping.

As recently as 2017, as evidence grew that high school students were flocking to its sleek devices and flavored nicotine pods, the company refused to sign a pledge not to market to teenagers as part of a lawsuit settlement. It wasn’t until the summer of 2018, when the Food and Drug Administration required it to do so, that the company put a nicotine warning label on its packaging.

The startup’s early pitches to potential investors listed selling the business to a big tobacco company as one of the potential ways to cash out.

These and other previously unreported decisions would plant the seeds for a public health crisis in which a new generation is becoming hooked on nicotine.

The Juul was supposed to be the hit product for the company, then named Pax Labs, but a few months in, it appeared to be a bust. Convenience stores and vape shops were not getting their orders because of supply chain problems. Manufacturing defects left some customers with bad batteries, or worse, a condition nicknamed JIM — juice in mouth — with no one at the company quite sure how much of the toxic nicotine substance could be safely ingested.

In a meeting in San Francisco in the fall of 2015, the board of directors decided to remove Monsees as chief executive, dismiss other senior leaders, and effectively take over the company. It would be 10 months before they named another CEO.

The board meeting, which has not been previously reported, was a turning point for the company.

Over the next few years, the company — which became Juul Labs after splitting from Pax in 2017 — would reignite the stale e-cigarette business, grabbing more than 75 percent of the vaping market and tallying more than $1 billion in sales in 2018. At the end of last year, it was valued at $38 billion.

From 2016 to 2018, the years Juul’s growth became astronomical, the number of adult nonsmokers who began using e-cigarettes doubled in the United States, according to an analysis of federal survey data by researchers. The study estimates that 6 million adults were introduced to nicotine via e-cigarettes.

During that time, millions of high school and middle school students began vaping, according to federal health surveys. More than 5 million youths — 1 in 4 American high school students and 1 in 10 middle school students — now vape, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint report this summer. Nicotine is a highly addictive drug that impedes the developing brain, and many teenagers have struggled to quit.

From the beginning, there was plenty of evidence of teenage use on social media that should have been apparent to a company that had made social media the core of its marketing strategy. A sampling of tweets from Juul’s first 18 months of sales showed that juuling had quickly become a fad among high school students.

Juul declined to make Monsees — who stayed at the company after being removed from the CEO job — or any other executives available for this article. The company said it is refocusing on its core mission, taking steps to keep its products away from teenagers.

The story of Juul began more than a decade ago when two smokers, Monsees and Adam Bowen, became friends over cigarette breaks as graduate students in design at Stanford University. During those chats, they came up with an idea for their final thesis, a design for an e-cigarette that would give smokers the nicotine they craved but without the cancer-causing substances that come from burning tobacco. They called it Ploom, and two years later, in 2007, they started a company by the same name.

But there was a major hurdle in going after that demographic: FDA restrictions prevented Ploom from claiming its product was safer than cigarettes.

When it was released in 2010, the Ploom Model One Vaporizer was shaped like an oversize pen. The biggest complaint? Not enough nicotine.

In early 2015, the company sold the Ploom brand to the industry it had ostensibly been taking on. Japan Tobacco International, a cigarette company, had bought a minority stake in Ploom in 2011 with a plan to market the device abroad, and in early 2015, it acquired the rights to the brand. Ploom executives renamed their company Pax Labs, for the pricey Pax Vaporizer that they had introduced in 2012. That device was quickly gaining a following among cannabis users as more states legalized marijuana.

But the company wasn’t abandoning e-cigarettes. On the contrary, it had discovered a way to substantially increase nicotine levels in a new product, named Juul.

Bowen, the cofounder, had sketched out the concept for a new formulation of the pods for the company’s e-cigarettes, one that would use nicotine salts.

Nicotine salts exist naturally in tobacco, which means they are in all cigarettes.

But e-cigarettes at the time were using freebase nicotine, which is extracted from tobacco. The problem with freebase nicotine liquid is that it has a high alkalinity, which makes it harsh for consumers. Many smokers who tried e-cigarettes wound up with sore throats or coughs.

That harshness increased with higher nicotine levels, so most e-cigarettes had only 1 percent or 2 percent nicotine.

Researchers at Pax were able to develop a formulation that allowed Juul pods to have a nicotine level of 5 percent, the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes. They combined freebase nicotine with benzoic acid to set off a chemical reaction, producing a nicotine salt liquid that reduced the harshness and allowed a higher rate of nicotine.

The high level of nicotine also appealed to skeptical retailers. By focusing on the chemistry behind Juul and its delivery of nicotine levels that were close to combustible cigarettes, two former sales executives said, they persuaded convenience store chains to order the new product.

The nicotine experience was the key to attracting smokers to any e-cigarette, but mention of nicotine was only in tiny, hard-to-read letters in the print ads for Juul’s initial marketing campaign.

In June 2015, the campaign, called Vaporized, introduced the Juul with glitzy parties and events. Ads and social media posts featured young women in midriff-baring tops holding the sleek metal device.

Three members of the company’s sales force recalled being puzzled: If this was a product targeting smokers, why not market where the smokers were — say, NASCAR races, which had long been sponsored by tobacco companies? Why was the campaign so youthful?

The ads for Juul showed up in Vice magazine, at pop-up “Juul Bars” at concerts that offered free samples, on a display that loomed over Times Square, and in a social media blitz. The company began hiring consultants to identify social media influencers to promote Juul.

Bailey Legacki was one of the high school students drawn in by the Vaporized campaign.

She began using Juul during the 2015-16 school year, she said, as a 15-year-old. Legacki, now 18, said she was influenced by her friends but also by the ubiquitous advertisements and social media posts. She said she did not realize there was nicotine in the pods. She has now scaled back her vaping but has not been able to quit. She is considering suing the company.

Employees were also noticing orders made with clearly fake IDs. The flagged orders were not filled, employees said. But they were a sign teenagers were trying to buy Juuls.

That same year the company was in talks to settle a lawsuit brought by the Center for Environmental Health, a nonprofit in California. The group had tested e-cigarettes and nicotine liquids made by Juul and more than a dozen other companies and found levels of formaldehyde, a carcinogen created when e-cigarettes containing certain chemicals are heated, that exceeded the California limit. The organization had sued the manufacturers to force them to lower formaldehyde levels and to add a warning label noting the presence of a cancer-causing ingredient.

But in settling the cases, the environmental group saw an opportunity to do something more, adding a provision into the settlement to require e-cigarette companies to agree not to market to youths. Documents show that it was signed by EonSmoke, Vapor4Life, International Vapor Group, and others.

Juul declined to sign and opted instead to pay an additional penalty based on its sales for 2015 — just $2,500.

Finally, last month, Juul signed.

The fallout

In the summer of 2018, a group of former attorneys general and public health experts got on a call with Juul executives, including then-chief executive Kevin Burns, to advise them how to stop teenagers from getting Juuls.

The call, which has not previously been reported, did not go well, especially when Grant Woods, the former attorney general for Arizona, who had worked on the master settlement with tobacco companies in the 1990s, told Burns to dump the company’s flavored nicotine pods because of their appeal to youths.

“They just refused to do it,” said Woods, who dropped out of the advisory group after the initial call, convinced that the company was insincere. “I said on the call, ‘I would sue you.’ ”

Woods said the Juul CEO, Burns, took the position “that they were not marketing to minors, and so the flavoring wasn’t an issue.” Burns declined to comment on the phone call.

Now Juul is facing an ever-growing pile of lawsuits from parents, school districts, counties, and states. In addition to the FDA, the Federal Trade Commission, the US attorney’s office in Northern California, and several states are investigating the company.

And it is still waiting for federal health officials to completely clear its devices and nicotine pods from the mysterious vaping-related illness that emerged this summer, making almost 2,300 people seriously ill and killing 47 others.

All of this means that the FDA is likely to make it very challenging for Juul to obtain the necessary clearance to stay on the market, according to two former FDA commissioners: David Kessler, who served in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations; and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who ran the agency for President Trump until resigning this spring.

Juul’s application is due in May, and the FDA must decide whether the products are appropriate for the protection of public health. The agency will weigh the number of people likely to become addicted to nicotine via Juul against the number who might use it to quit combustible cigarettes and will also assess the safety of the products.

Altria to the rescue

In early 2017 tobacco giant Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, reached out to Juul, and in the spring of that year the two began confidential discussions in earnest, according to documents obtained from Altria by Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois.

On Dec. 20 of last year, Altria announced it would pay $12.8 billion in cash for a 35 percent stake in Juul. Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the vast majority of the cash went into executives’ and investors’ pockets.

The FDA was blindsided by Juul’s deal with Altria, and it further strained the relationship between the agency, including Gottlieb, and both companies.

The FDA had initially been supportive of e-cigarettes. Juul contended it had a virtuous health mission. But by fall 2018, the FDA was no longer buying it. In October, Altria had agreed to stop selling its own e-cigarette products, after acknowledging that they were driving the youth vaping problem. The notion that Altria would now help Juul expand its market infuriated Gottlieb.

In September, Juul’s ties to Altria further strengthened when Burns resigned under pressure and the board replaced him with an Altria executive, K.C. Crosthwaite. A former president and chief executive of Philip Morris USA, Crosthwaite has spent his entire career in the tobacco industry.

Juul’s future now rests with Big Tobacco, the industry its founders said they were trying to vanquish.