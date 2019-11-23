Pence received a classified briefing at the air base, from where American Special Forces had launched the operation in Syria last month that led to the death of the Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence made two stops: He landed with the permission of the Iraqi government at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western desert, where many of the American troops are billeted while they train and assist the Iraqi forces fighting the remains of the Islamic State. He then flew to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

BAGHDAD — Vice President Mike Pence made an unexpected visit to Iraq Saturday, arriving as protests aimed at toppling the Iraqi leadership and changing the political system continued to roil the country.

He then spoke by phone with Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mehdi but did not meet with him, according to Abdul-Mehdi’s office. The US Embassy in Iraq declined to comment on Pence’s visit.

But Abdul-Mehdi’s office said in a statement that the two men “discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Iraqi government efforts at reform in response to the demonstrators demands.”

In Erbil, Pence met with two powerful Kurdish politicians who are cousins: Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan region, and Masrour Barzani, the prime minister.

Pence and his wife, Karen, later served Thanksgiving lunch to approximately 150 troops, and the vice president then delivered remarks to about 200 troops. The vice president thanked the troops for their service. The United States has about 6,000 troops in Iraq.

The trip came 11 months after President Trump made a similar unannounced visit to Al-Asad, just days after announcing that he was pulling American troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. It caused a major shake-up in the White House defense and foreign policy team. Trump’s plans to meet with Abdul-Mehdi were canceled.

The timing of the trip by Pence — the second-most-senior member of the American government — was significant. It underscored the United States’ continued engagement in Iraq and was an implicit riposte to Iran, which has often tried to present itself to Iraqi leaders as a more consistent partner than the Americans.

Iran has dispatched General Qasem Soleimani, leader of its Quds Force, the most elite arm of the Revolutionary Guard, to help the Iraqis plot a response.

The visit also occurred as Iraqi government leaders have struggled to deal with the protests, which have galvanized many in the south of the country as well as in the capital, Baghdad. On Saturday, Iraqi officials said one person had been shot dead and dozens of others wounded as protests continued in the capital.

Iran, which sees the uprising in Iraq as a threat that has encouraged a similar movement at home, has advocated a tough response. The United States has lobbied against that approach, encouraging Iraq to work with the nonviolent protesters, but has taken the same view as Iran toward the prime minister.

Unlike Iran, the United States wants to see reforms made in the Iraqi system to root out corruption and create an electoral system that is less dominated by sectarian apolitical parties that tend to divide up the spoils and do little to represent the people.

Less than 24 hours before Pence’s arrival, a rocket was fired at Green Zone, the location of the US Embassy.