NAIROBI — Kenya’s interior minister says 29 people have been killed in mudslides, among the 34 people overall who lost their lives Saturday amid flooding in the East Africa nation. Heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said 17 people died in a mudslide in the village of Takmal in the Pokot Central district, while 12 others lost their lives in mudslides in the villages of Parua and Tapach in Pokot South. Five other people died when their car was swept away. Matiangi said the government sent military and police helicopters to help, but the scope of the disaster was not yet clear. (AP)

England

2 sentenced for hiding treasure

LONDON — Two men from Wales were sentenced Friday for failing to follow Britain’s rules on reporting discoveries of treasure. George Powell, 38, and Layton Davies, 51, dug up a Viking hoard of gold and silver in 2015 in a field in Eye in western England. Instead of reporting it, as required by law, the two hid some of the items, estimated to be worth millions of pounds, and sold others to dealers. Powell received a total term of 10 years, and Davies was sentenced to 8½ years. The judge told Powell and Davies that the “irony in the case” was that if they had followed the correct procedure, they might have been in line to receive up to half the value between them, the BBC reported. “But you wanted more,” the judge told them. (New York Times)