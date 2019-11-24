“Defeating Donald Trump — and rebuilding America — is the most urgent and important fight of our lives. And I’m going all in,” Bloomberg said. “I offer myself as a doer and a problem solver — not a talker. And someone who is ready to take on the tough fights — and win.”

Bloomberg, a former Republican who has expressed reservations about his adopted party’s leftward drift, said in a statement that he would offer a pragmatic option to voters in a campaign to unseat a president who “represents an existential threat to our country and our values.”

Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he would run for president in 2020, bringing his enormous wealth and eclectic political biography into the tumultuous Democratic primary and seeking to win over skeptical liberal voters by presenting himself as a multibillion-dollar threat to President Trump.

Advertisement

Bloomberg’s late entry into the race has already roiled an unsettled Democratic primary field. He has startled rival campaigns in recent days by reserving almost $35 million in airtime for television commercials outlining his biography and political agenda, a figure that dwarfs other campaigns’ advertising budgets. On a website that went live Sunday, Bloomberg embraced his status as a surprise contender, branding himself as “a new choice for Democrats.”

Bloomberg, 77, faces immense obstacles to winning the Democratic nomination, starting with his own political baggage that includes a complex array of business entanglements, a history of making demeaning comments about women, and a record of championing law enforcement policies that disproportionately targeted black and Latino men with invasive searches.

His long-delayed start in the race will leave him scrambling to catch up with some of the other candidates in building a national profile and constructing a large-scale campaign organization. As a result, he plans to mount an unconventional primary campaign, bypassing the earliest primary and caucus states, like Iowa and New Hampshire in February, and focusing instead on the delegate-rich March primaries in states such as California and Texas.

Advertisement

His extraordinary wealth, estimated at more than $50 billion, could, on its own, represent a political challenge. It is likely to intensify the already-raging Democratic debate about whether and how to rein in the power of the extremely rich. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont accused Bloomberg of “trying to buy an election” with his onslaught of television commercials, and on Sunday in Hillsborough, N.H., he said, “Multibillionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election.”

Perhaps to blunt that criticism, Bloomberg’s announcement video and opening advertisement included a call for the wealthy to pay more in taxes.

Bloomberg’s candidacy has the potential to reshape the primary in a number of ways, perhaps most immediately by shaking up the contest to lead the Democratic Party’s moderate wing. Former vice president Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., have emerged as the leading primary candidates closer to the political center, and Biden remains the overall front-runner for the nomination. But both men have serious political vulnerabilities and neither has Bloomberg’s financial resources.

Much like Biden, Bloomberg is wagering that Democratic voters will care far more about defeating Trump than any other political or ideological consideration.

Bloomberg’s message, at the start, is leaning heavily into his biography as a business executive and as the mayor of New York City starting in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. His advisers acknowledge that he is far less known to voters than the leading Democratic candidates. His debut television commercial stressed his credentials as a self-made executive — “a middle-class kid who made good” — and his political advocacy on core Democratic concerns like gun control and climate change, as well as on economic development and public health issues like smoking. Those issues, his advisers say, will all be central to his candidacy.

Advertisement

While Bloomberg is a political moderate, his opening message also borrowed in some respects from the anti-Washington rhetoric of the Democratic Party’s populist wing, led by progressives like Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. “I know how to take on the powerful special interests that corrupt Washington,” Bloomberg said in his statement Sunday. “And I know how to win.”

Bloomberg’s successor in City Hall, Mayor Bill de Blasio, predicted Sunday that Bloomberg would have a “glass jaw” in the Democratic race once his record drew sustained scrutiny. Much of Bloomberg’s background would be “anathema to the Democratic Party electorate,” de Blasio said, pointing to Bloomberg’s opposition to a paid sick-leave law and the former administration’s relationship with the real estate industry.

“This is stuff that if it all gets laid out — and it will — people are going to say this is not even a Democrat, let alone a Democrat they can support,” said de Blasio, who ran in the primary himself for several months this year.

Advertisement

At the moment, Bloomberg appears chiefly concerned with introducing himself to a national electorate that knows relatively little about him. Howard Wolfson, one of Bloomberg’s closest advisers, said in an interview that “awareness of Mike is considerably less than other candidates,” and his campaign intended to remedy that with dispatch.

Wolfson said Bloomberg would spend freely from his fortune and would not accept campaign contributions. That means there is little chance that Bloomberg will participate in Democratic primary debates, since candidates have to accumulate a sizable number of individual campaign donors in order to qualify.

“Mike is going to spend whatever is necessary to defeat Donald Trump, because he believes the stakes couldn’t be higher,” Wolfson said. “So, whatever is necessary to defeat the president, we are going to spend.”