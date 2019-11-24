The newscaster had been suffering from an acute case of embarrassment.

All of it was for Nick Vasos, whose desk at Fox 4 in Kansas City, Mo., had been turned into a shrine on Thursday with candles and a framed photograph of Vasos. By Friday, there was a wreath, stuffed animals, and flowers, as the hashtag #PrayersforNick trended on Twitter.

The care packages came streaming in to the television station: ginger ale, tissues and chicken noodle soup.

Vasos, 53, a traffic and morning anchor, accidentally sent an e-mail about taking a sick day to the entire company. Instead of reaching his boss, it popped up in in-boxes at the nearly 200 television stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, much to the amusement of newsroom employees in markets from Buffalo to Seattle.

Suddenly, Vasos was the news.

“I don’t think I realized that I was sending it to all of Nexstar and then I hit send,” Vasos told his Fox 4 colleagues on Friday.

Vasos, who called in to a Fox 4 news show, explained that he had been feeling lousy after oral surgery on Thursday, which required him to fast for seven hours and not to drink any water. After taking his medicine, he said, he felt wobbly, so he texted his manager about taking a sick day. When he did not hear back from his manager, Vasos said, he composed an e-mail.

He started typing in an e-mail address that contained “newsroom@,” or so he thought. By the time he realized his goof, it was too late.

“Word of advice to everyone — don’t e-mail the entire company when you get sick,” Vasos told his Fox co-workers.

Nexstar bought Fox 4 in Kansas City last December as part of its $6.4 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co., which Vasos said had resulted in changes to the e-mail system used by the station.

He could not be reached for an interview.

Genuine well-wishes mixed with good-natured trolling followed for Vasos, who joined Fox 4 in 2002. There were inevitable references to the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the John Hughes comedy about a popular and scheming teenager who fakes being sick. And there were the natural comparisons to the embarrassment of accidentally hitting “reply all” to e-mails that should be private.

Vasos became such a social media sensation — with the hashtag #PrayersforNick — that he apologized on Twitter to Nicolas Cage, Nick Lachey, Nick Jonas, Nick Cannon, and Nick Carter for any confusion about concern for their well being.

Nexstar colleagues far and wide replied to his e-mail, he said on Fox 4.

“We’ve also got a companywide e-mail from them saying please don’t use that e-mail,” Vasos said of Nexstar’s response to the chain e-mail.

A meme of his head in the clouds appeared on screen Friday as the song “Everybody Hurts” by REM played on the newscast. His colleagues were not going to let him live it down.

“I’m alive,” Vasos told them. “I’m alive.”