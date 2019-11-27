MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators believe a high-rise apartment fire that killed five people was an accident, the fire chief said.

Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters that the fire on the 14th floor of Cedar High Apartments had been burning for a while when firefighters arrived early Wednesday.

Fruetel said the flames extended 10 to 15 feet out of the windows. The chief said it was “an extreme environment of heat and wind-driven fire” and that the flames “burst the glass.”