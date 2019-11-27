MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators believe a high-rise apartment fire that killed five people was an accident, the fire chief said.
Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters that the fire on the 14th floor of Cedar High Apartments had been burning for a while when firefighters arrived early Wednesday.
Fruetel said the flames extended 10 to 15 feet out of the windows. The chief said it was “an extreme environment of heat and wind-driven fire” and that the flames “burst the glass.”
A Minneapolis Public Housing Authority spokesman said he was not aware of any history of safety issues in the apartment tower.
Jeff Horwich told the Star Tribune that the 25-floor building has smoke alarms but isn’t required to have a sprinkler system by code due to its age.
Three other people were injured in the blaze early Wednesday.
The building houses mainly seniors and single residents with low incomes.
associated press