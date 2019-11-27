HONOLULU — A Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers, and prostitutes, according to a US prosecutor who called it “extreme cyberstalking.”

Loren Okamura was to appear in Honolulu’s federal courthouse Wednesday following his arrest last week. He was indicted last month on charges of cyberstalking, interstate threats, and transporting people for prostitution, court documents show.

Okamura, 44, targeted a father and his adult daughter, sending the woman threatening messages and posting her picture and address online, authorities said. One posting said the homeowner wanted drugs and prostitutes at the house in a quiet neighborhood in a Salt Lake City suburb.