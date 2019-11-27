HONOLULU — A Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers, and prostitutes, according to a US prosecutor who called it “extreme cyberstalking.”
Loren Okamura was to appear in Honolulu’s federal courthouse Wednesday following his arrest last week. He was indicted last month on charges of cyberstalking, interstate threats, and transporting people for prostitution, court documents show.
Okamura, 44, targeted a father and his adult daughter, sending the woman threatening messages and posting her picture and address online, authorities said. One posting said the homeowner wanted drugs and prostitutes at the house in a quiet neighborhood in a Salt Lake City suburb.
Advertisement
The Gilmore family was “tormented” during the year-plus that the “extreme cyberstalking” took place, US Attorney John Huber said Tuesday.
Investigators had been focused on Okamura as the suspect since January when the Gilmores were granted a protective injunction from him in Utah. Okamura used encryption and apps that made him appear anonymous, Huber said.
Huber said the relationship between the victims and Okamura was not random.
associated press