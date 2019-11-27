ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

The Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday in a statement.

Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s recent surgery at Emory for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.