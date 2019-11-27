SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is set to become the 19th state to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy in January after state officials came up with a proposal that has the support of the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Republican Governor Gary Herbert announced Tuesday that church leaders support a regulatory rule his office helped craft after legislative efforts for a ban on the therapy failed earlier this year.
The faith known widely as the Mormon Church opposed a previous version of the rule because it wanted assurances that church leaders and members who are therapists would be allowed to provide spiritual counseling for parishioners or families.
Advertisement
The faith opposes gay marriage and teaches that intimidate same-sex relationships are a sin. The religion has stuck to that belief while urging members to be kind and compassionate to LGBTQ people.
Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
associated press