WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts introduced legislation Wednesday to revoke Medals of Honor from 20 US soldiers who killed hundreds of Native American women and children in the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890.
The proposal from Warren, a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, follows a House bill on the same subject that was introduced in June by Representative Denny Heck of Washington. It has yet to receive a vote.
“The horrifying acts of violence against hundreds of Lakota men, women and children at Wounded Knee
should be condemned, not celebrated with Medals of Honor,” Warren said in a statement.
Congress has rescinded more than 900 Medals of Honor since enacting legislation in 1916 to create a board of retired military officers to review previously awarded medals, according to Warren’s Senate office.
Warren’s proposal, which is cosponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon, Kamala Harris of California, and Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has the support of several Native American tribes, along with groups of descendants of victims of the massacre.
President Trump, who regularly mocks Warren by referring to her as “Pocahontas,” has referenced the Wounded Knee massacre and the infamous Trail of Tears, the 19th-century forced relocation of thousands of Native American people, in Twitter attacks against Warren.
