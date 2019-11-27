WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts introduced legislation Wednesday to revoke Medals of Honor from 20 US soldiers who killed hundreds of Native American women and children in the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890.

The proposal from Warren, a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, follows a House bill on the same subject that was introduced in June by Representative Denny Heck of Washington. It has yet to receive a vote.

“The horrifying acts of violence against hundreds of Lakota men, women and children at Wounded Knee

should be condemned, not celebrated with Medals of Honor,” Warren said in a statement.