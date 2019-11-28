Trump ‘‘involved himself in the case almost from the start’’ by publicly and privately advocating for Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher — an irregular move by the president to intervene in a ‘‘low-level review,’’ Spencer wrote in The Washington Post. His opinion piece drew criticism on social media from Trump’s supporters and Gallagher’s defenders, who blamed the former Navy secretary for putting his own spin on his efforts to defy the wishes of the commander in chief.

WASHINGTON — Ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer sharply criticized President Trump’s ‘‘shocking and unprecedented intervention’’ in the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes, saying Trump’s efforts underscored that the president ‘‘has very little understanding’’ of the military.

Spencer was forced out over his handling of the case. Gallagher was acquitted of murder but convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing with the corpse of an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq.

Trump intervened to move Gallagher to less restrictive confinement before trial and reversed Gallagher’s demotion after the verdict was delivered, Spencer wrote. Spencer said he objected to Trump’s involvement but was overridden. He said he believed that Trump’s interest in the case ‘‘stemmed partly from the way the defendant’s lawyers and others had worked to keep it front and center in the media.’’

‘‘It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices,’’ Spencer wrote.

Spencer made a private proposal to the White House, which he said was an effort to fend off further involvement by the president while a review board worked to determine whether Gallagher would remain in the elite force. He did so without consulting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Spencer wrote, which ultimately led Esper to ask for Spencer’s resignation.

‘‘That was, I see in retrospect, a mistake for which I am solely responsible,’’ he wrote.

Spencer defended the ‘‘system of military justice.’’

‘‘Americans need to know that 99.9 percent of our uniformed members always have, always are and always will make the right decision,’’ he wrote. ‘‘Our allies need to know that we remain a force for good, and to please bear with us as we move through this moment in time.’’

Spencer’s scathing commentary echoes an opinion piece published two days earlier by two of his predecessors, Richard Danzig and Sean O’Keefe. Danzig, who led the Navy under President Bill Clinton, and O’Keefe, his predecessor in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, wrote in The New York Times that Trump has politicized the military to its detriment.

“His values are not those of our military,” they wrote.

Last week, Trump tweeted that Gallagher must be allowed to keep his Trident pin, which designates a SEAL member. The Navy had planned to let an administrative board review the question. Esper decided to stop that process and let Gallagher retire as a SEAL, as Trump had ordered.

On Wednesday, the Navy said it had canceled the peer-review boards for three SEAL officers who supervised Gallagher during the Iraq deployment that gave rise to the war crimes charges.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the case was becoming a distraction for the commando force.

Trump has made no mention of the other three SEAL officers also ordered to be reviewed. But Modly said there were better ways to address any “failures in conduct, performance, judgment, or professionalism exhibited by these officers.”

He directed the chief of naval operations to end the review process for Lieutenant Commander Robert Breisch, Lieutenant Jacob Portier, and Lieutenant Thomas MacNeil.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.