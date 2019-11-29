The technique involves two climbers balancing each other’s weight off an anchor point. In online forums, many climbers described the technique as difficult and potentially dangerous.

Climber Aidan Jacobson of Phoenix told Outside magazine he was with Gobright, and said they had just ascended the Sendero Luminoso route in the El Potrero Chico area near the northern city of Monterrey. Jacobson also fell, but a shorter distance, after something went wrong in the “simul-rappelling” descent, the magazine said.

MEXICO CITY — California rock climber Brad Gobright reportedly reached the top of a highly challenging rock face in northern Mexico and was rappelling down with a companion when he fell to his death.

Civil defense officials in Nuevo Leon state said Gobright, 31, fell about 984 feet to his death on Wednesday. The magazine account described the fall as 600 feet. Jacobson suffered minor injuries, officials said.

His body was recovered Thursday. The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright as ‘‘one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.’’

Friends on Friday described him as a dedicated climber who would travel the West Coast, living out of his Honda Civic, following the weather on a diet of gas station food.

“In some ways, I think he was such a fixture of the climbing community and such a big character on the scene, I feel like I’ve always known him,” said his friend Alex Honnold, who was the first person to ascent Yosemite National Park’s granite wall known as El Capitan without ropes or safety gear.

Jacobson said the pair might not have evened out the length of the 264-foot rope between them, to ensure each had the same amount, because Gobright’s end was apparently tangled in bushes near a ledge below them.

Associated Press