The chaotic eruption of violence drew in several police officers and civilians, sent scores of panicked pedestrians fleeing from the bridge and nearby streets on both sides of the Thames, and evoked memories of an eerily similar terrorist attack on the same bridge in 2017 that killed eight people.

LONDON — Police shot and killed a man wearing a fake bomb on London Bridge on Friday, after he fatally stabbed two people and wounded three others in what police called a terrorist incident, jolting Britain’s capital two weeks before a general election and three days before world leaders were to gather here for a NATO summit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who halted his campaign to rush back to 10 Downing Street, declared that “this country will never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack.” He paid tribute to the bravery of the passersby who he said intervened to prevent further bloodshed.

Dramatic video posted on social media showed a crowd surrounding a man, whom they appeared to have tackled. As they wrestled with and held the man to the ground, at least three police officers responded with their guns drawn. One video depicted a man in a suit and overcoat holding a long knife that apparently had been taken from the attacker.

Police pulled the other people away from the man on the ground and then an officer appeared to fire at least one shot, hitting the man. The man died at the scene, police said.

Government officials said the man had previously been convicted of an Islamist terrorism-related offense, according to British media reports. He had been in prison and was released on condition that he wear an electronic tag, according to several reports. Police identified the suspect as Usman Khan, 28, and said that no other suspect was being sought.

“It has been declared a terrorist incident,” said Neil Basu, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. “I must stress, however, that we retain an open mind as to any motive.”

There were reports that the man was wearing an explosive device, Basu said, but police determined that it was “a hoax explosive device.”

“What’s remarkable about the images we’ve seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran toward danger, not knowing what confronted them,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan of London. It is not clear if the passersby who intervened saw the hoax explosive device and tackled him anyway.

On Friday evening, police reported that two people died after being stabbed and that three others remained injured.

A few hours after the London stabbing, an assailant stabbed three people Friday night in a busy shopping district in The Hague, and police were searching for the suspect, authorities said.

A Dutch police spokeswoman said it was too early to establish a motive for that attack.

The victims, all minors, were released from the hospital late Friday. It was unclear whether they might have been hurt when the crowds of holiday shoppers panicked.

The stabbing happened about 7:45 p.m., when a man attacked several people on the street. Investigators were “keeping every scenario open,” police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.

The Netherlands was shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago, when two Americans were wounded in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a ‘‘terrorist motive.’’

In London, meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said that around 2 p.m., they responded to reports of a knife attack in Fishmongers’ Hall, a grand Greek Revival building that sits just at the north end of London Bridge and is often used for events. On Friday, a criminal justice group whose members are former Cambridge University academics was meeting there.

A woman who said she was in the hall described an almost surreal scene, posting on Twitter that after the attack began, a man grabbed a 5-foot-long narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to confront the attacker.

Later, on the bridge, as the crowd was trying to subdue the assailant, bystanders captured images of a man standing with a long white pole, which the woman in the hall, Amy Coop, said was the narwhal tusk.

Videos posted on social media showed police vehicles blocking both sides of the roadway on London Bridge, one of the city’s busiest arteries and a popular pedestrian crossing.

As police cordoned off the area, empty buses and abandoned vehicles remained parked on the bridge. In the nearby Borough Market, a food and drink space that is popular with tourists, visitors were told to shelter in place, before eventually being evacuated.

The incident bore a disquieting similarity to the 2017 attack on the bridge, in which a van careered onto the sidewalk, mowing down pedestrians, before three attackers leapt from the vehicle and struck people with knives. They killed eight people before being killed by police. Those men were also wearing fake suicide vests.

Earlier that year, a car plowed into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge. Six people, including the attacker, were killed.

The 2017 London Bridge attack, which was carried out by three assailants inspired by the Islamic State group, came in the final weeks of Britain’s last election, and it rapidly became a political issue. The Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, accused the prime minister at the time, Theresa May, of cutting the number of police officers in Britain.

The latest attack came only days before President Trump and other leaders are scheduled to visit the city for a NATO summit. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II plans to hold a reception marking the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

Those in the area around London Bridge described the panic in the moments after the attack.

Susan Vinn, 57, said that she had been outside her office shortly after 2 p.m., when she saw people running across the bridge and into her office lobby.

“It’s horrible,” she said of the attacks that have rattled London in recent years. “We know it’s going to happen again, we just don’t know when, so that keeps us worried for sure.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.