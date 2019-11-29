GLENPOOL, Okla. — A police officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving only to find that the word “PIG” was printed on the cups’ labels, according to a police chief.

The officer notified Kiefer police Chief Johnny O’Mara, who called the store and spoke to a manager. O’Mara said the store offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, but he took to social media and posted the photo. It has since gone viral.

The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying it was a joke.