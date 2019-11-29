Trump’s nomination in January of Marshall Billingslea as undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights raised immediate alarms among the activists and former government officials who believe his confirmation would send a dismal message about America’s commitment to human rights abroad. A September confirmation hearing has intensified those concerns, with several officials accusing Billingslea of improperly minimizing his role in the interrogation debate inside of the George W. Bush administration.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s decision to nominate an official involved in the Pentagon’s post-9/11 use of harsh interrogation techniques to the State Department’s top human rights post has sparked a standoff in the Senate that has extended a nearly three-year vacancy in a key diplomatic position.

From 2002 to 2003, Billingslea served as the Pentagon’s point man on military detainees housed at Guantánamo Bay under Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. In that position, according to a 2008 Senate report, he played a role in promoting interrogation techniques that Congress later banned as torture — including the use of hoods or blindfolds, sleep deprivation, prolonged standing, the shaving of beards, the removal of clothing, and the use of military dogs to intimidate detainees.

‘‘To put it mildly, I believe that Mr. Billingslea is one of the worst possible candidates for this critical senior leadership role overseeing human rights policy for the Department of State,’’ wrote Thomas Romig, a retired major general who at the time in question served as judge advocate general of the Army, in a recent letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Trump administration and key congressional Republicans have stood by the nomination, however, arguing that Billingslea’s role in the approval of the torture techniques has been overstated and that he has been an aggressive and effective advocate in his current position as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing — a position that, in light of the State Department vacancy, has effectively made him the top US official traveling the world opposing corruption and promoting human rights.

The Foreign Relations Committee has not moved forward with Billingslea’s nomination since the hearing. In a brief interview earlier this month, chairman James Risch, Republican of Idaho, said he supported Billingslea’s confirmation but declined to say when he plans to move forward with it.

‘‘I think that he’s laid out exactly what the situation was, and everybody has to vote on it the way they think is appropriate,’’ he said.

The post of undersecretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights has been vacant since Trump took office in 2017.