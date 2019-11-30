CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Nine people were killed Saturday when a plane crashed in South Dakota, authorities said.
Twelve people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 when it crashed about 12:30 p.m. shortly after taking off from Chamberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls, according to Peter Knudson of the National Transportation Safety Board.
Nine people were killed and three were injured, said Knudson. The single-engine plane was bound for Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Chamberlain and central south-central South Dakota were under a winter storm warning at the time of the crash, according to media reports.
Weather will be among several factors NTSB investigators will review, Knudson said, but no cause has yet been determined. Inclement weather is making travel to the site difficult, he said.
No further information was immediately available.