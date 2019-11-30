The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children, including a 5-year-old boy, and a third child was missing in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.

Wintry weather bedeviled Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States Saturday as a powerful and dangerous storm moved eastward, dumping heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Blizzard conditions early Saturday were already buffeting the High Plains. The city of Duluth, Minn., issued a “no travel advisory” beginning at noon Saturday because of a snow storm it termed “historic.”

Farther south, rain and thunderstorms were forecast along and ahead of the cold front.

Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain, and gusty winds through the weekend. Another system is forecast to develop in the mid-Atlantic Sunday, moving as a nor’easter into Monday.

United Airlines announced waivers allowing customers flying Sunday or Monday to reschedule their trip for free. Delta issued waivers for 22 cities in the Northeast on Sunday and Monday, including Boston and New York City. American Airlines waived change fees for passengers traveling Sunday and Monday through New York area hubs, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Officials warned that the expected mixed precipitation would make driving difficult and dangerous on Sunday afternoon into Monday night. Coastal areas along New York, New Jersey, Long Island, and southwest Connecticut could see minor coastal flooding during high tide on Sunday evening.

Authorities in the western states were still grappling Saturday with the aftermath of heavy rains and snow over the busiest travel weekend of the year.

High winds and ice were making travel almost impossible in some places.

A 100-mile section of Interstate 80 in Nebraska and Wyoming closed Saturday morning because of high winds and blowing snow.

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.